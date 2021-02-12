Although the week saw new cases and more deaths due to COVID-19, the number of new cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties.
The Florida Department of Health Friday reported a total of 1,814,422 Covid cases in Florida; 1,781,450 of those cases were among residents, for a 49,519 increase.
Another 1,108 Floridians died from Covid last week; there have been 28,565 deaths from Covid so far in the state. Among non-residents, 40 more died in Florida from Covid, bringing the number of non-resident deaths to 496.
In Charlotte County for the seven-day period of Feb. 5-11, there were 256 more who tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 311 cases the previous week. The total number of those testing positive in Charlotte County now stands at 10,043.
Eighteen more residents died from the virus in the seven days ended Feb. 11, bringing that total to 323.
DeSoto County had 79 more cases for the seven-day period ended Feb. 11, compared to 96 more cases the previous week, bringing its number of those who tested positive for Covid to 3,507.
Two more residents died from the virus in the last seven days, bringing that death toll to 69.
Sarasota County saw 597 new cases of Covid for the week, compared to 850 the previous week. The total number of positive cases in the county now stands at 24,749.
There were 25 more residents who died from the virus in the seven days ending Feb. 11; the death toll from Covid in Sarasota County is now 676.
Lee County had 1,316 new Covid cases last week, compared to 1,638 the previous week. The total number of those testing positive in Lee is now 53,406.
Another 21 residents lost their lives to the virus in Lee County; the death toll there is now 849.
Hospitals
The number of people hospitalized primarily due to Covid has been falling in our area.
The Agency for Health Care Management shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday reported there were 44 in Charlotte County hospitals, 5 in DeSoto County, 50 in Sarasota County, and 70 in Lee.
Last week at the same time, 60 Covid patients were in Charlotte County hospitals, 5 in DeSoto County, 74 in Sarasota County, and 101 in Lee.
The latest positivity testing rates showed Charlotte County at 6.22%; DeSoto at 8.97%, Sarasota at 2.78%, and Lee County at 4.25%.
The state's positivity rate in testing was 6.22%.
The Florida Department of Health reported there were 2,225,304 people vaccinated in Florida for the coronavirus. In the past week 577,874 received Covid vaccinations.
In Charlotte County, 21,975 have been vaccinated; 2,970 in DeSoto County; 57,854 in Sarasota County, and 84,754 in Lee County.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported 19 new cases on Thursday. They were at the following schools: Baker Center (2), Charlotte High School (4), Deep Creek Elementary School (3), Liberty Elementary (1), MCO Center (1), Murdock Middle School (2), Myakka River Elementary (1), Port Charlotte High School (1), Punta Gorda Middle School (3), and Vineland Elementary (1).
DeSoto County Public Schools reported cases at the following schools: Memorial Elementary (2 students), Nocatee Elementary (1 student, 3 staff), West Elementary (1 student), DeSoto Middle (4 students, 1 staff), and DeSoto High School (12 students, 4 staff members).
South Sarasota County schools had the following new cases last week: Atwater Elementary (1 staff), Cranberry Elementary (2 students, 1 staff), Glenallen Elementary (1 student), Lamarque Elementary (1 student, 1 staff), Heron Creek Middle School (1 student), Woodland Middle (2 students, 1 staff), and North Port High School (1 student).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.