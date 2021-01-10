A former dance studio owner is offering new classes at the community center on Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.
Kelly Livingston, owner of Dance Explosion of Southwest Florida, is bringing everything from "Mommy/Daddy and Me" children's classes as well as a variety of teen and adult classes (jazz, tap, ballet) for residents in south Charlotte County.
"Some people who live south of Punta Gorda may not want to make the trip over the bridge to Port Charlotte for a one hour class," Livingston said. "We are just starting up with a few classes and people are just starting to learn about us. If more people show interest, we will add more classes."
Livingston had a dance studio in Fort Myers, Miss Kelly's Dance Centre, for more than 20 years. She's won numerous awards and won The Hall of Fame Dance Challenge — a national competition — five times.
The dance instructor is certified in Cecchetti ballet, a style of classical ballet devised by Italian ballet master Enrico Cecchetti.
"As far as I know, I'm the only one in the area who teaches that style," Livingston said. "The Cecchetti method is based on a natural range of motion, rather than teaching dancers to force the turnout of their feet."
Livingston said she hopes more young people in the area will join her hip hop class. Her 6-year old son, Bryce, is one of her students.
"There is room to add all kinds of new classes since we just started," Livingston said. "We're doing mostly ballet and hip hop right now. We would like to add jazz and contemporary for teens and adults. Eventually, we hope to have something for everyone."
She also hopes to gain the interest of people who danced when they were younger, and would like to refresh their skills.
"If you — or your child — has ever wanted to learn to dance, now is the time to give it a try," she said. "If you're rusty and have the urge to dance again, why not take a class in the new year?"
Classes start at $25. To see what is currently being offered, search for danceexplosionofsouthwestflorida on Instagram, email danceexplosion55@gmail.com or call 941-889-8214.
The Cooper Street Recreation Center is located at 627 Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.
For more information, call 941-889-8214.
