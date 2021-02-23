Liberty Health Sciences opened a dispensary in Port Charlotte this week.
The company offers medical marijuana, THC and CBD products to those eligible.
"This is where health meets science," said store manager Brian Searing. "Working here, you see the positive progression of your customers."
Searing has worked for the company for two years, in the Bonita Springs and Cape Coral locations.
He worked in auto shops for many years prior until his eye doctor told him he needed a new job.
"After my eye exam, the doctor saw I had ocular hypertension, which was related to stress. So, I decided to make a change," said Searing.
As a medical card holder himself, Searing was already aware of the benefits of medical marijuana.
Now, he is a strong advocate for what he believes are benefits of the products.
"You hear so many of people's stories," he said. "Work can be a real tear-jerker."
Searing recalled meeting a mother whose child suffered from multiple sclerosis and needed something other than prescription medication. "Helping our clients heal makes it all worth it."
He has been surprised by the average age of customers, with many clients in their 60s and 70s.
Assistant manager Anthony Samborski was eager to start in a new field, after spending almost 20 years in the restaurant industry.
"We are excited to start something new and give people in Port Charlotte access to our products."
The new location's opening was kept under wraps, but a grand opening is expected to be announced soon. Nonetheless, they had a line out the door on their first day Tuesday.
The company has 30 locations throughout the state with plans to expand to 40 by the end of the year.
The dispensary is located at 4656 Tamiami Trail. They operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
