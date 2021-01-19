Money from the 2020 one cent sales tax will be used to purchase a new districtwide emergency response system at all of the schools in Charlotte County.
An interlocal agreement between Charlotte County and the Charlotte County School Board was approved at the monthly school board meeting on Tuesday evening.
The purpose of this agreement is to provide for the transfer of funds to purchase and install the new system.
The county will transfer $5 million to the School Board within 30 days.
"We have requested the money in order to begin the district wide security project immediately as we feel that the safety and security of our students and staff are paramount in today's climate," said Mike Riley, spokesperson for the district. "The system will allow us to reach out to Law Enforcement, alert Medical Assistance and any other of our twenty two school campuses that may be impacted by the emergency immediately."
District 3 School Board member Robert Segur commented on the approval of the transfer.
"I would just like to thank the county and the sales tax committee for including us in this important endeavor," said Segur. "It's a good start towards a very expensive project and the help was greatly needed. I appreciate the fact that we were in the forefront of those sales tax dollars that our kids and staff will benefit from."
In other news
- Superintendent Steve Dionisio introduced Rebecca Greenwood as the new assistant principal at The Academy in Port Charlotte.
- Janet McGregor is the recipient of the 2020 Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement Award "She retired after 35 years of service to CCPS but continued to support our district and staff. When you're a teacher, you're always Ms. McGregor," said Dionisio. "Thank you for your outstanding service and dedication. Congratulations, your award was well deserved. You meant a lot to this district and we greatly appreciate you."
- Board member Cara Reynolds said she would be sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis suggesting that all staff at schools should be a priority for COVID-19 vaccinations. "We're working on a letter right now on behalf of the board, reaching out to Gov. DeSantis, about trying to get our entire staff to the top of the list for vaccinations," Reynolds said. "They are giving it everything they have in this challenging time and I hope we can send a letter of support to try to get our staff to the front of the line of vaccinations."
- Dionisio also recognized the 4% increase in graduation rates across the board. "It takes many years to get our students across the finish line, so for our graduation rate to jump four percentage points in the middle of what everyone is going through is pretty outstanding. We have the highest graduation we've ever had in this district, and that's in large part to our staff and our students."
- There were no comments from the public.
