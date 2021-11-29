NORTH PORT — Oksana Radkovska came to the United States from Ukraine with her two young children four years ago. Still learning English, she took a job at PGT Industries in Venice to support her small family.
“It was hard work and long hours, and I needed to spend more time with my children,” she said. “I had to figure out a better way to support myself for the rest of my life.”
Last March she started the process of opening her own store, European Food Market, 13899 Tamiami Trail.
The store opened on Nov. 17.
If you’re looking to find fresh and smoked meats, fish, cheeses and fresh baked breads — and even a freshly brewed espresso all in one shop — this is the place.
Radkovska said she waited for weeks to get through permitting and inspections.
“The construction process took a long time,” she said. “There was nothing here … I started out measuring floor space and planning where to put the products.”
Radkovska earned a master’s degree in economics in Ukraine and managed a bank there for eight years.
She said the hardest part about running the store is her English, but she has many Ukrainian friends who speak English fluently and help her interpret words.
“People help a lot,” Radkovska said. “So many people are very friendly and supportive.”
The shop carries a variety of pickled vegetables, jellies and jams, teas, cookies, candies, pastries, honey, dairy products and caviar. The products are shipped in from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary.
There are five employees who work at European Food Market.
“They are all very good,” Radkovska said. “They work hard.”
Upon entering the store, shoppers are greeted by Maria Prazapas at the coffee bar where they can purchase freshly brewed lattes, baked pastries, cakes and an assortment of sandwiches every day. Several tables are available to sit and enjoy breakfast or lunch.
“I really love coffee,” Radkovska said. “My father loved coffee and he showed my how to make good coffee. Ukranian pastry is unique and colorful. Different flavors are usually mixed together.”
Shopper Vladmir Kostakovich filled his cart on Nov. 17.
“They have (a) good variety here,”Kostakovich said. “I am glad they opened, I live very close and can’t drive too good anymore.”
Currently, the plaza off Pan America Boulevard and Tamiami Trail that sat vacant for years, is nearly full. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, IFixit Mobile repairs, Queen Nail and Spa, Cocoa Yoga and Geico Insurance are open in the shopping center. Still to come are AAA Kitchen and Easy Liquor Store.
European Food Market is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Radkovska is planning to raffle three gift baskets on Dec. 17 to celebrate being open for one month. Customers who spend $35, $55 and $100 in the store will be given a ticket for a chance to win gift baskets worth $35, $55 and $100.
“I want thank everyone for shopping here and supporting us,” she said.
If you have questions about items offered at the store, call 941-200-5130.
