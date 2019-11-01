Ashley

Teri Ashley will take over as the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce after Julie Mathis retires.

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will have a new executive director in the coming weeks, following Julie Mathis’ retirement.

Teri Ashley, director of communications for the Chamber will take Mathis’ seat. Ashley is a longtime Charlotte County resident and has also served on the board of directors for the chamber.

Ashley also once worked for Sun Newspapers.

“I’m excited for the new challenge, because I understand the local business dynamics and I love this community,” Ashley said.

She added that all of her training and experience has led her to this point to serve as the executive director.

“This is an exciting time for the Chamber. Not only do we have the opportunity to celebrate Julie Mathis and the success she has brought to the Chamber over the past 26 years, we also have the exciting opportunity to celebrate the appointment of the Chamber’s new executive director,” said Tony Smith, Chamber president.

“After a thorough search, the Board is excited to welcome Teri Ashley as the next Executive Director,” Smith added.

Retiring executive director Julie Mathis will work with Ashley for a few weeks reviewing Mathis’ succession plan.

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is holding a retirement party for Mathis from 5:30-8:30 p.m., on Dec. 4 at TT’s Tiki Bar on Charlotte Harbor.

It will be an open house with hors d’oeuvres. Call 627-2222 to RSVP, or for more information visit https://bit.ly/2Nwb078.

Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com

