PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will have a new executive director in the coming weeks, following Julie Mathis’ retirement.
Teri Ashley, director of communications for the Chamber will take Mathis’ seat. Ashley is a longtime Charlotte County resident and has also served on the board of directors for the chamber.
Ashley also once worked for Sun Newspapers.
“I’m excited for the new challenge, because I understand the local business dynamics and I love this community,” Ashley said.
She added that all of her training and experience has led her to this point to serve as the executive director.
“This is an exciting time for the Chamber. Not only do we have the opportunity to celebrate Julie Mathis and the success she has brought to the Chamber over the past 26 years, we also have the exciting opportunity to celebrate the appointment of the Chamber’s new executive director,” said Tony Smith, Chamber president.
“After a thorough search, the Board is excited to welcome Teri Ashley as the next Executive Director,” Smith added.
Retiring executive director Julie Mathis will work with Ashley for a few weeks reviewing Mathis’ succession plan.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is holding a retirement party for Mathis from 5:30-8:30 p.m., on Dec. 4 at TT’s Tiki Bar on Charlotte Harbor.
It will be an open house with hors d’oeuvres. Call 627-2222 to RSVP, or for more information visit https://bit.ly/2Nwb078.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.