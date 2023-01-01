Count on it. Nothing on the restaurant scene stays the same for long.
TAMIAMI TAVERN TAKES OVER TRAIL
A year ago Sue and Nick Randall’s Tamiami Tavern (formerly La Fiorentina and Trattoria Limoncello) held its first soft opening, the one that flipped the tablecloth out from under La Fiorentina.
Overnight, the swanky steakhouse became Punta Gorda’s cozy “Neighborhood Local” where, the Randalls suggested, “the locals stop to meet up with friends, have a bite to eat and maybe a drink or two!”
Its service and rib-sticking menu caught on so fast that, barely three months later, Chef Ryan Spaulding’s team took home first place in the Taste of Punta Gorda.
(Even though Spaulding now exec-chefs in North Carolina, he still consults with the Florida kitchen to keep favorites like Beef on Weck, Cajun Meatloaf, and Fish and Chips the winners they always were.)
The Randalls had barely begun.
They recently used Hurricane Ian as an excuse to start what they’d planned all along.
Their “phase 1” renovation tripled the bar seating by totally rebuilding what few had realized was a temporary bar. Phase 1 upgraded a lot else besides, from kitchen to restrooms. Two additional restrooms now await outside diners.
Gone are the azure walls punctuated with italianate columns. Now they’re warm teal and tan, under a beamed ceiling hung with rustic chandeliers and the Tavern’s signature oak kegs.
Dining room seating now accommodates 150.
But even more growth is on the way, when phase 2 brings a courtyard with 100 more seats onto the side parking lot.
Going even bigger than that, the Randalls plan to franchise Tamiami Taverns, not only all along the Trail, up to Tampa and down to Miami, but one day across the United States.
Sue admitted that, after 20 years, it would be hard to leave their Village Fish Market flagship when its lease is up in April. But its staff will move to the tavern, while Sue and Nick set their sights firmly on the future.
Tamiami Tavern ($$-$$$, O), 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
MARYLAND’S BACK IN PLACIDA
Four fun facts about the 8501 Placida Road location of the recently reopened Cool Pickle in Paradise:
1. It’s now seen five different restaurants in less than that many recent years — not counting two sets of owners for the Pickle. Old timers can recall at least 10, including Jam’s of Cape Haze, Trattoria 13 and two Villa Capri incarnations.
2. Confident new owners tend to reopen the doors in record time.
3. Drawing as big a crowd as its dining room is a spacious bar with a chummy crew of happy-hour regulars from Rotonda, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Grove City.
4. This ain’t the joint’s first Maryland rodeo — one fun fact that even the latest Maryland owners didn’t know.
Annapolis native Denny Workman opened Annie B’s Beef N Booze there in June 2018, serving what diners called the best Maryland crab cake in town. Two years ago, more native Marylanders opened the short-lived Chesapeake House there, before the New England interlude of Don and Lisa Deslauriers’ Cool Pickle.
When the Deslauriers put their bar and grill up for sale, the change in ownership didn’t miss a beat.
And you’d think the word got out among Maryland transplants.
The Pickle fell almost at once into the eager hands of Maryland natives Tony Hite and Carrie McDonald, along with daughter and son-in-law Brittany and Pat Bianchi, who live here year round.
Hite and McDonald aren’t new to the restaurant game, having run Happy Harbor, a friendly neighborhood marina bar and grill in Deale, Maryland, for the last decade. They want the Pickle to be the same kind of local hangout.
“It’s a very similar crowd,” said McDonald. “Good people who want the same things as at Happy Harbor.”
On their first Monday in business, Hite was sitting back with a beer, reflecting on his good fortune, when a customer swiveled in mid-double-take.
“Why aren’t you at Happy Harbor?” the customer said.
“That happened on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that week,” said Hite. “And on Friday night, we had about 20 people who’d been customers at Happy Harbor, moved down here, and came in to see us.”
Changes in menu and happy hour were high on the customer wish list.
Already, it seems, there’s a touch of Maryland on the wings, now dusted in Old Bay. The whole menu will change by mid-January, bringing in crab cakes, crab dip, boom-boom and steamed shrimp, a famous burger, and more pickley specialties.
The new happy hour is just as happy as Happy Harbor’s — $2.50 domestic drafts, $3 domestic bottles, $4 wells and $5 house wines, weekdays 3 to 7 p.m.
Hite reports that they’ll keep the Cool Pickle name, which offers as many playful promo opps as a place called Happy Harbor, which had the slogan “Come Get Happy.”
Cool!
Cool Pickle in Paradise ($$, O), 941-214-5971, 8501 Placida Road (Cape Haze Plaza, by Ace Hardware), is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There’s still music bingo Monday, karaoke Tuesday, open mic once a month on Wednesday and live music Friday and Saturday.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
