New facility has South Gulf Cove neighbors worried

PORT CHARLOTTE — South Gulf Cove residents are upset about a new boat product manufacturing facility planned near Gasparilla Road in Port Charlotte.
"Would you want the noise of metal manufacturing behind of your yard," said Alena Areshchanka at a Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting earlier this month.
"I am the owner of the lot close to where they want to build," she added, "and it’s going to be right on the back of my property (on Amicola Street)."
The new facility is planned for 10106 and 10110 Winborough Drive by property owner Shawn Winklemann, who owns Blue Water Marine Products II, LLC, out of Indiana and is relocating a portion of his fabrication business to the new facility.
The new facility abuts a heavy residential area along Amicola Street near South Gulf Cove Park.
At the meeting, the zoning board approved a special exception allowing the light manufacturing facility to be built on Winborough Drive, a commercial zoning district.
Typically, light manufacturing facilities are built in industrial zoning districts; however, if they are completely enclosed like the new facility, a special exception can be allowed.
"Folks, I don’t think there is going to be a lot of noise," said Zoning Board Chair Blair McVety.
The board's approval came with conditions, including requiring all work to be conducted inside the insulated, temperature-controlled building at all times.
"It’s indoors, air-conditioned and insulated ... It's a small shop," McVety said.
Residents did not agree.
"I beg to differ," said David Cergnul.
Cergnul and his wife recently bought two lots on Amicola Street to build their new home, but now they are considering alternatives.
"We planned on building our home and now we're not sure that’s the direction we want to go even though we are under contract with our builder," he said.
Cergnul added that he had worked for his family's sheet metal company in Michigan for 20 years.
"We fabricated everything under the sun," he said. "We’re familiar with all the equipment that they plan on using and there is a 100% guarantee that you’re not going to be able to stop that noise whether it’s enclosed or not."
The facility's equipment does involve the use of machines like welders and air compressors, as well as band and table saws.
Table saws can reach noise levels of 95 to 100 decibels when in use, according to County Senior Planner Elizabeth Nocheck.
"Because all work is to take place inside the completely enclosed building," Nocheck wrote in a staff report, "the elevated noise levels will be naturally attenuated ... and should not have any significant impact on adjacent properties."
New facility owner Winklemann assured the board noise from the work would not be noticeable.
"We’re not doing anything," he said. "We'll be sewing ... one or two employees at the most. You’ll hear a motor running. No production. All custom aluminum fabrication. One of these, one of those. Repair this, repair that. Pretty simple."
But residents weren't convinced.
"The type of noise that is going to happen ... we can’t control once that building is done," said Derrick Turner. "There is an entire community back there that does not want this, and I can promise that."
