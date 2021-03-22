New federal funds might help state widen Harborview Road

Charlotte County commissioners continue their pitch to widen Harborview Road sooner rather than later, despite possible shortfalls in the state budget.
Florida Department of Transportation officials sounded supportive at a meeting Monday of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the county and Punta Gorda.
FDOT District One Secretary L.K. Nandam told the MPO that the state just informed his department it expects to receive $980 million in transportation funds as part of the latest pandemic bailout bill from Congress.
Nandam said he does not know how that money will be allocated yet, but the key may be to have a construction-ready project.
Commissioner Chris Constance said he believes the stalled construction at Sunseeker resort, just south of Harborview, will soon come back to life, and thousands of new tourists will need to travel from the airport along Harborview Road.
"Allegiant's coming back," he said of the airline that owns Sunseeker. "Sunseeker is going to get built. This (Harborview) can't happen in 12 years, it's got to happen in six."
Reached for comment, Allegiant's media contact said there is no update on the status of the waterfront Sunseeker project on U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor. The cement forms for the first two or three stories have remained the same since construction was halted last March due to plummeting airline profits.
Constance said he particularly doesn't like FDOT's new plan to divide the project into two one-mile parts.
The full project runs from Melbourne Street to I-75. He reminded FDOT officials that the county is willing to pay for some of the $44 million project using future sales tax revenue or future impact fees from developers.
Commissioner Ken Doherty informed Nandam that the county now requires water and sewer utilities to pay for their part of improvements when they use the opportunity to lay new lines or relocate them. Nandam said that could transfer $20 million of the project to utility ratepayers, including Charlotte Harbor Water Association. The water association is planning on using a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for its portion of the project.
"We know that Harborview is a priority and we know that Charlotte County wants to bring their share to the table," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.