There’s a new fine for the worst code or land-use violations in Charlotte County.
Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt special penalties called enhanced fines for violations to the county’s health and safety codes that are particularly egregious. The state allows these fines for communities with more than 50,000 people, and Charlotte County is around 190,000.
For code violations officials find irreparable or irreversible in nature, the new fines begin at $1,000 per day for the first offense, $2,000 per day for the second offense, and up to $15,000 per violation.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said county staff would not be using this super fine often.
“We intend to use them very sparingly,” he said.
He said first he could think of only two such violations, and later, he said he could think of only one in the past 10 years.
“They are very few and far between, but they do happen,” he said.
The Daily Sun asked Cullinan later by email for an example or a hypothetical of an egregious and irreversible violation. He suggested one example might be a property owner filling in wetlands without permission.
The standard code violation fines remain, which are $250 per day per violation for the first violation and $500 per day per violation for the second. The maximum fine was $5,000 for the most egregious, but now, the county can opt for $15,000. The most typical code violation in the county is for “junk-like conditions,” in which home owners allow too much stuff to pile up on their property.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo wondered whether the fine for improper trimming, or topping, of heritage trees, would receive the same $15,000 fine as discharging toxins into the waterways. Both actions can cause irreversible damage, one to a tree and another to a waterway.
Commissioners and legal staff debated the fact that the $15,000 fine does not include the words, “per day,” which the $1,000 and $2,000 fines do. This implies that the maximum fine would top out at $15,000.
One resident spoke at the public hearing on these new fines. Tim Ritchie of Punta Gorda said $15,000 would not make a dent if the fertilizer manufacturer Mosaic spilled toxic materials into the Peace River from mining or manufacturing.
But Mosaic operations are not in Charlotte County.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex said large-scale catastrophes by corporations or local governments are covered by state and federal fines, which are much larger.
