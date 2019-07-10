PORT CHARLOTTE — A choreographed increase in emergency services is kicking in at Babcock Ranch.
Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday in Port Charlotte approved the hiring of four new firefighters who also serve as emergency medical responders in Babcock Ranch and in the eastern part of the county.
A new Babcock-funded ambulance will likely arrive in the near future. Currently, the fire/ems service does not have an ambulance stationed that far east where population has been sparse. The fire truck at station 9 is equipped for advanced life support and staffed by a paramedic and emergency medical technician, Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said, but it cannot transport patients.
The hiring is triggered by the expectation of the 500th occupied home in Babcock Ranch in early 2020. That would be two years after the first family moved in.
"The plan is to have everybody in place, up and running, by December or January," said Dunn. Fire & EMS has been working with Babcock management to time this development to the construction and occupancy of new homes, he said.
According to the Babcock requirements, it must contribute land and a building shell once the development has 5,000 occupied homes. Before that, the county will build a temporary structure within Babcock Ranch to house the new firefighter/medics, Dunn said.
It's not as though there has been a lot of demand for emergency medical services at Babcock Ranch, though. Dunn said records show only seven calls for ambulance service in the past three years. Residents did not start moving in until the beginning on 2018.
Babcock residents as well as other neighbors in the region can look forward to having an ambulance stationed nearby, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall.
Babcock Ranch is a 19,000-acre development that is authorized for up to 19,500 homes. When county officials authorized the plan many years ago, they included provisions for Babcock developers to help fund the extension of municipal services in the remote location.
Babcock Ranch has already provided a modular unit on site for the county sheriff's operations.
In approving the four new positions, the county did not have to add to its budget, because commissioners had previously authorized hiring seven new firefighter/medics, Dunn said, but only hired three.
All firefighters in Charlotte County are trained at the level of emergency management technician or EMT, Dunn said. Some are trained to the higher level of paramedic. Each ambulance team has two firefighters, with at least one at the paramedic level, he said.
