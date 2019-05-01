They don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.
It’s taken less than five years for Punta Gorda businessman and restaurateur Chris Evans and his partner, New York developer William Socha, to transform not just the face of Marion Avenue, but also a rural New York community, with their restaurants The Blue Turtle, F.M. Don’s (with chef/partner Keith Meyer) and The Glass Tavern near Poughkeepsie. They’ll soon do the same on the water, at Fishermen’s Village.
In September, they’ll open The Pier, a new dining destination overlooking the harbor from one of the Village’s southwest buildings facing Punta Gorda Isles.
Evans believes that his grandfather, F.M. “Don” Donelson, who originally developed Fishermen’s Village nearly 50 years ago, would have been especially proud.
“Fishermen’s Village struggled in a state of disrepair for many years of its existence, until the early 2000s, when it came into its own,” Evans recalled. “Now, the Village’s new owner has a spectacular five-year plan that will modernize my grandfather’s original vision, but maintain that Old Florida, small town feel.” According to Evans, the Village is undergoing a major culture change as its traffic increases. Village owner Jon Larmore, with the help of his local and national team including Jeremy Hamilton, plans dramatic new experiences for visitors and locals.
“From what I’ve seen working with them,” said Evans, “Fishermen’s Village will continue to be Punta Gorda’s greatest asset well into the future. Its full potential has yet to be realized. And we feel especially fortunate that they’ve included local business people in their vision for the future.”
The Pier will be a 6,000-square-foot, 300-seat, contemporary restaurant which will add a new dining genre to Fishermen’s Village. Seating at The Pier will include a 20-foot sundeck boasting two banks of tables with views of Charlotte Harbor. The restaurant will be centered around a modern, Pacific-infused interior, draped with wall plantings. A 36-seat sushi and full-service bar will serve guests. There, they can watch sushi being created or choose from among sticky- or fried-rice bowls with ingredients from ahi tuna to tempura shrimp, crab and fresh salmon.
Throughout the restaurant, tiers of booths and tables will give guests water views, whether they’re seated inside, around the bar or on the waterfront deck. Local chef Todd Stolpe will orchestrate the kitchen. As executive chef, Stolpe brings 25 years’ culinary experience to the job. Always seeking the perfect synergy of setting and cuisine, he’s never written the same menu twice.
“We wanted to offer something unlike any other restaurant in town,” said Stolpe. “This is the sort of fresh, new menu that you’d find in Tampa, St. Pete or Miami. We plan to work with seasonal, sustainable ingredients from land and sea, and focus on calorie-light, healthy cuisine.”
A first in the local area, Chef Todd’s menu marries Florida food with the traditional flavors and cooking methods of Hawaii, the Pacific Islands and the Pacific Rim, in dishes as diverse as kalua pulled pork, kona short ribs, Thai chili calamari, pot stickers, spring rolls and a full sushi menu. The basics are also there, including starters, salads, sliders, Stolpe’s famous lobster mac and cheese, and such creative twists as hibachi diver U10 scallops with Yukon gold mash and jalapeño creamed corn.
Evans estimates The Pier will hire between 45 and 75 full- and part-time employees.
