Savvy product developers seek to stop gaps, fulfilling unmet needs that consumers didn’t even know they had.
Afterwards we wonder how we ever got along without the thing they gave us.
Breakfast in Deep Creek
Somebody saw opportunity in the boom that is Deep Creek. No surprise — it’s a Realtor.
Rhode Islanders June Lundstrom, a Realtor with RE/MAX Anchor of Marina Park, and her husband, Brian, a retired East Providence police officer, are nine-year residents there.
“There are lots of walkers and bikers here, but nowhere to get a quick breakfast or lunch, or coffee on your way to work,” June said. “And as a Realtor, sometimes you want a place to bring your computer or meet a client.”
Christy Nichols, who drives by every day on her way to the Maronda Homes builders’ office, said, “We absolutely needed something like this here. And it’s adorable!”
That’s the atmosphere the Lundstroms and daughter Jen O’Hara wanted for their new JB’s Corner Café — a cozy setting as lovingly staged as a prime property.
Two-tops, counters, rustic tavern tables and a faux-fireplace conversation nook flanked with wing chairs are as welcoming as any home.
June gets up at 4 a.m. to bake croissants, pastries, muffins and cookies, while Abbe’s Donuts does the rest — doughnuts to apple fritters.
While waiting for your breakfast sandwich, quiche, salad, sub or panini, you can sip a smoothie or a full-flavored coffee from Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Company.
Or browse the café’s shelves for tempting goodies and gifts like MoonPies; Ferris trail mixes; New England Seacoast Sweets; jam and apple butter; and flavored cane sugar.
JB’s Corner Café ($, O), 941-676-7544, 1533 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Unit 5, Punta Gorda (Deep Creek), is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Bar on the Beach
Punta Gorda has been keeping Seminole tiki specialists busy lately — first with additional huts at Four Points by Sheraton, then a massive 40-by-20-foot structure at Deltona Drive’s new Riviera Bar & Grill.
Now an even bigger, 30-by-50-foot tiki, overarching a 40-seat bar, will fill one remaining slice of the city’s waterfront. Around it: a powder-white sand beach with Adirondack chairs and, one day, fire pits.
“We’re still flirting with names and an island theme,” said Village Brewhouse proprietor Kurt Brown, who’ll own the tiki, too. “It’ll have its own food and drink menu, and be its own entity, different from the Brewhouse.”
The July 4th weekend is an aggressive opening target, Brown said, but he expects the tiki to be serving sometime in July.
“It’s open to the public but will enhance the resort experience for people staying in the Fishermen’s Village hotel suites,” Brown said. “All the rooms have water views and balconies, and now they’ll also have a tiki for sunset watching.”
Fast Cazh in Fishville
Sometime in June, under the umbrella of Harborside Hospitality Group, Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans will open Turtle Bay Café, a fast-casual, counter-service concept unlike anything else in Fishermen’s Village.
“Right now we’re in license mode,” said Evans.
But diners can soon sit down for a bite in a low-key café next to sister restaurant The Pier or grab bites to go.
The 287-seat, completely open-air café will let customers place orders at the counter and visit a service area for fountain drinks, coffee and tea.
A 50-foot, table-height bar will span the west side of the building without blocking the waterfront view.
Six giant ceiling fans draw air freely through the interior, keeping love bugs away.
Chef/manager Noah Copenhaver said, “People already love The Pier. Turtle Bay’s a little different, giving people healthy organic, vegan, vegetarian and keto options like power salads and proteins, and classic deli sandwiches — with no waiting or reservations.
“Now we have something for everyone — sushi and entrees at The Pier; fresh salads, sandwiches and dinner plates at Turtle Bay.”
Turtle Bay Café ($$, all O), will soon open daily, from 11 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.
BBQ for North Port
North Port finally got a barbecue all its own, when George Dubbaneh of Port Charlotte opened the 40-seat, fast-casual Dubz BBQ. Given COVID-19, it ended up taking him nearly a year.
George and his sister Tia — the next generation of an iconic Port Charlotte restaurant family — are celebrating their first anniversary serving a full slate of oak-smoked chicken, brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and more.
“It’s been one hell of a year,” George said. “But we’re doing great!”
Dubz BBQ ($-$$), 941-200-2636, 4391 Aidan Lane (near Linksters), North Port, is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dance in Wellen Park
Kimberly and Chris Recchia who, in late 2019, launched the area’s only all-vegan restaurant — Seed to Table Vegan Eatery — said, “We can hardly believe the stories we hear from customers. Like Ted, who had a stroke, changed his whole diet, went all plant based and lost 45 pounds.”
In New Jersey, Chris had led a hectic life, teaching dance and operating a nationwide dance-drama-vocal competition company, since closed.
“But I always got sluggish in the afternoon and had to take a nap,” he said. “When I changed to a plant-based diet, all that went away.”
Now he’s giving back some of that excess energy to the public, right where he lives — teaching dance, from free movement to ballet, to students ages 2½ to 82 at Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso clubhouse fitness center.
Seed to Table Vegan Eatery ($-$$, O), 941-492-6232, 2357 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
