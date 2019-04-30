PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Jail might soon be back in business continuing Vivitrol shots for inmates as treatment for opioid addiction.
Sheriff Bill Prummell has requested $18,150 from crime prevention funds to cover the costs of the shots.
The jail started providing Vivitrol shots last year, but funding quickly became limited after only a few participants were treated. If approved, the new funds will cover 18 shots, and the jail is looking at six participants who will receive six shots each.
Capt. Melissa Turney said so far, more than 59 inmates have requested consideration for treatment.
“As with many of the programs the jail offers, the inmates must voluntarily request services,” Turney said. “The jail has proactively over the last week provided education and encouraged those that may qualify to respond.”
The jail is still in the screening process and identifying which people will benefit the most. Once the patients are released from jail, they will continue treatment at Charlotte Behavioral Health Center.
Vickie Scanlon, CEO of CBHC, said she’s glad the sheriff decided to pursue the additional funding. Starting the shots in jail means patients could avoid the opportunity to relapse on the outside.
“We know when they release individuals, they have a high risk of relapse,” she said. “They come back to so many complications — housing complications, family complications. They may have lost their job. All of those stressors put them at risk of relapse.”
The funding from the jail will follow the patients as they get treatment outside the jail, according to COO Sarah Stanley.
The jail also recently provided Hepatitis A shots to approximately 131 inmates.
Hepatitis A has been spreading in Florida recently with an outbreak in Martin County, where 14 people were hospitalized and three died from complications of the infection, according to the Florida Department of Health. Since Jan. 1, 293 cases have been reported statewide.
While there have been no inmates diagnosed recently at the jail, Turney said the Centers for Disease Control and various correctional entities have begun holding discussions on how community outbreaks are affecting correctional institutions and how they can assist in controlling and preventing Hepatitis A for at-risk populations.
“There has been an initiative among sheriffs to partner with Florida Department of Health and local jails to help increase those vaccinations,” she said.
Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for the Department of Health in Charlotte County, said there have been five confirmed cases of Hepatitis A from Jan. 1, 2018 through April 20, 2019. The outreach at the jail began in August.
“Immunization outreach at the local jail is important because of the high concentration of at-risk population there,” she said. “The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County began this initiative August 2018 as we were aware of the vulnerability of this population and the health risks Hepatitis A poses to the community. DOH-Charlotte also routinely engages in immunization outreach at drug treatment clinics and with the homeless population, where additional at-risk populations can be found.”
The Department of Health is providing 200 shots, and the screening and vaccinations of all inmates will be an ongoing initiative. The services are provided through grant funding.
