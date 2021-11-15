MURDOCK - Public opinion was mixed on plans for Harpoon Harry's to build a new version of the landmark restaurant on the opposite side of Charlotte Harbor.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board ultimately voted unanimously in favor of recommending the project at its meeting last week.
It is a preliminary step for members of the Evans family, who are part owners of local restaurants including Laishley's Crabhouse and The Captain's Table at Fishermen's Village.
The proposal now goes to county commissioners on Dec. 14 when the commission will be voting only on whether to recommend the zone changes to the state Department of Economic Opportunity. A final decision on zone changes would not be until Feb. 22 before commissioners.
Before applying for approval of its full plan, Harpoon Harry's owners are first applying for rezoning on the 16 acres on Bayshore Drive. Some of the land is zoned environmentally sensitive and for preservation. Some of it is zoned as agricultural rural. The owners want to rezone parts of the land to commercial and to special options for the Charlotte Harbor redevelopment area.
Rezoning land from preservation to commercial made some planning board members nervous.
"It looks like I'm faced with putting a parking lot on environmentally sensitive land," said board member Don McCormick. "I'd like to be brought up to speed on what environmentally sensitive land is, and how extensive it is."
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, said the proposal includes preservation of all wetlands including a mangrove swamp on the shoreline. The developer has agreed to a plan for overseeing the preservation and also, for removing invasive species on the upland parts of the site.
"There is nothing about this property that has a rural character," Waksler said, noting that water and sewer lines are nearby and the Charlotte Harbor region was targeted for redevelopment years ago. That is how the nine-story Sunseeker resort got its special zoning permissions. That site is under construction about a mile down the road from the Harpoon Harry's proposed location.
The project calls for a 37,400-square-foot restaurant reaching 48 feet, overlooking the mangrove swamp, and 24,880 square feet of retail space behind it. The largest area on the plan is devoted to 488 parking spaces.
McCormick asked if the developer's engineer would consider parking that was not asphalt or not impervious and more absorbent to water. Waksler said she would ask the engineer.
Most of the board members and residents speaking said they were not that interested in the developer's extensive presentation on acoustics. Restaurant owners hired an acoustics expert to design a facility that will shield the fairly distant neighbors from live music performances from 8-11 p.m. But most were interested in whether developing the vacant dirt lot would result in long term damage to the harbor from polluted runoff.
"When water is going to be coming up to my back door, I don't care what kind of sound is going to be coming out of any establishment," said abutter Catherine Bukovitz, who fears paving over the land will cause flooding.
Recent reports have shown parts of the harbor have high levels of nitrogen in particular, a major component of fertilizer and sewage. This may be leading to the die off of sea grass needed for sea creatures to survive.
Engineer Gary Bayne said the system is designed to capture water running off the parking lots and buildings and cleaning that water before it runs into the harbor.
"We need to make sure that this project, if it gets developed, it takes into account the issues that we have with developing Charlotte Harbor," said resident Richard Russell.
Another abutter, Jeffrey DiLaura, who wants to develop his vacant lots, said he thinks the plan is great.
"I think that the community needs a project like this," he said.
Much of Charlotte Harbor's extensive waterfront is not available to the public, he said, and the restaurant gives the public access. He also said the area is now populated by homeless people who keep the sheriff's deputies busy.
"Bruce (Laishley) has a good plan to improve this property and improving this property is going to improve the safety of this area," he said.
