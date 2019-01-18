Developers seeking a new hotel on Interstate 75 and Kings Highway passed the first hurdle this week.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously to recommend a change to the zoning at the site to allow a 83-unit, name-brand hotel. The proposal must go before the Charlotte County Commission next. If approved, the developer would have to then present a site plan for the hotel.
Representing the owners, lawyer Geri Waksler said she did not know what brand hotel is planned, nor when it might be built.
This hotel site off Sandhill Boulevard would join other hotels at the same interstate intersection including Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express Suites.
The 4-acre site is part of a 713-acre special zoning district in this commercial section of Kings Highway. The location is already approved for 13,446 square feet of commercial space, and requires county approval to exchange that for 83 hotel rooms, county planner Ken Quillen told the board.
The site is currently empty and located in a section with an Applebee’s Grill and Bar, a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and a Tire Kingdom under construction, Quillen said.
Owners were listed as five separate groups with addresses in the area as well as in Long Island, New York; Palm Beach; and Dallas, Texas. The first owner is listed as Kings Holdings, LLC.
