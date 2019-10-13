PORT CHARLOTTE — For more than a decade, Jesus Loves You Ministry has helped the area's homeless transition to a better life.
Now the nonprofit organization is undergoing its own transition.
Leslie Martin, the founder and outgoing executive director of the mobile outreach ministry for the homeless, doesn't like the word "retirement." She prefers to say she is stepping aside while still being of service.
"It's time," said Martin, 74. "A time and a season for a lot of things. It's time to step aside."
Stepping into her role is Ashley Carmichael, 36, the ministry's social services and facilities director.
"She's smart as a whip," Martin said. "The ministry could not be in better hands."
More than 550 people in need have walked through the doors of its Cedarwood Street headquarters so far this year.
Depending on the day, they can take a shower, eat lunch and get a haircut. The ministry has a food pantry, a clothing closet and a hygiene pantry with items like toothpaste, deodorant, bug spray and sunscreen.
Jesus Loves You only has one full-time employee — Carmichael — and three part-timers, in addition to a network of some 200 volunteers. Together, they help set up clients with anything they might need: transportation to and from appointments, drug and mental health counseling, benefit applications, referrals for social services. Every Tuesday, volunteers pack lunches and take them out into the community, where they typically serve about 30 to 40 people.
"Look for the dirtiest pants"
Martin began ministering to the homeless in Indiana in 1997 before coming to Charlotte County in 2001. She volunteered at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and provided its first mobile outreach, she said, "driving through the streets and under bridges with food and clothes."
In big cities, finding homeless people was easy — "Just look for the boxes," Martin said — but this area presented challenges. She adapted. "Look for the dirtiest pants," she said.
Earning their trust was tougher.
"The homeless didn't trust people," Martin said. "They didn't know what your motives were."
Refusing to go in uninvited, it took her six months to "break in" to the homeless camps. She would stand outside and announce herself. Eventually, her persistence paid off.
"They'd invite me for dinner," she said with a laugh.
Martin left the Homeless Coalition in 2007 and registered her ministry as a nonprofit the following year. She ran what eventually became known as Jesus Loves You from her Port Charlotte home until 2014, when a couple offered enough cash to buy a permanent location. Since then, the ministry has been housed in a 6,000-square-foot building off Collingswood Boulevard built by Habitat for Humanity. Proceeds from an on-site thrift store benefit the ministry.
"Jesus Loves You…provides a vital link to reach people who are desperately in need of help," said Angela Hogan, CEO of the Gulf Coast Partnership, Charlotte's lead agency for assisting the homeless. "From the beginning, Leslie Martin has been a model of caring, patience and compassion. She will be missed."
That special 'radar'
Ashley Carmichael arrived at Jesus Loves You five years ago. It wasn't exactly by choice.
Wrestling with opiate addiction, she was arrested in 2014. It was her first brush with the law. Given her lack of criminal history, the judge sentenced her to Drug Court, a program that offers court-supervised treatment for nonviolent offenders.
Carmichael needed a place to do community service, and she picked the ministry. She and Martin bonded immediately.
"All she wanted to know was, 'Are you a Christian?'" Carmichael said. "She didn't want to know anything I did."
Martin said she knew "within two weeks" that Carmichael was special.
"I need to hire this girl before anyone else does," she recalled thinking. "I've been grooming her for four years. She just didn't know it."
Carmichael has no problem talking about the mistakes that led her to the ministry. She said she would have been homeless herself if she didn't have the support of her family.
"It's hopeful for people to see it isn't the end of the world," she said of her own experiences. "There's still time to turn it around."
As for how she's made it this far, Carmichael, a mother of two, said, "That is absolutely a God thing."
Martin said Carmichael, having confronted addiction, has that special "radar" and can tell when people are concealing their problems.
"I can talk to them about addiction and desperation in a way some people can't," Carmichael said.
Then and now
As she steps away from the organization she founded, Martin noted changes she's seen in the county's homeless population over the years.
Alcoholism was probably the biggest problem the homeless faced when she started, but now it's opioids and meth.
The homeless now are less open to drug treatment, she said, but are more open to mental health treatment, which can help them better deal with their addictions.
Also, society in general is showing better understanding of many of the root causes of homelessness — addiction, lack of affordable housing, poverty.
"People are becoming more educated," Martin said. "They're realizing (drug addiction) is a chemical imbalance, not a character flaw."
Martin wants to assure the community that the new hand on the wheel is a steady one.
"It's like He used me as an avenue to start this, and then hand it over to what's next," she said. "The foundation is there. Our mission will be the same."
