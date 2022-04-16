TALLAHASSEE — While the state Legislature prepares to implement a new map for Congressional districts, new maps for the state Legislature itself may be bringing big changes for Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The new maps for the Florida House and Senate districts were passed by the Legislature in February.
The new district boundaries will go into effect for this year’s Election Day.
Formerly, Charlotte County was contained within its own state House district, District 75.
Under the new map, Charlotte County will find itself split in two. Englewood, Rotonda West and western Port Charlotte will remain in House District 75; the eastern portion of the county, including Punta Gorda, will be moved to House District 76.
Under the new map, House District 76 also includes DeSoto County and the northernmost area of Lee County.
At the same time, Charlotte County will unite in the Senate District.
Previously split between Senate Districts 23 and 26, all of Charlotte County will now be represented by Senate District 27; the district also includes DeSoto and Hardee counties, as well as parts of Lee and Polk counties.
DeSoto County had previously been part of House District 56, which also included Hardee County and parts of Polk County.
In Sarasota County, the map change will see the coastal area — including the cities of Sarasota and Venice — brought together into House District 73.
The interior of the county, including North Port, will largely remain part of House District 74, currently represented by James Buchanan, out of Osprey.
Despite the map change, some familiar faces are likely to remain in the area.
Republican state Sen. Ben Albritton is projected to represent the new Senate District 27, running unopposed for reelection. State Rep. Mike Grant, another Republican, is in House District 75.
State Sen. Joseph Gruters, the Republican incumbent for Senate District 23, is still listed as a candidate for the new District 23 — which is well north of the Venice-Englewood area.
Sarasota County will instead be covered by the new Senate District 22, along with the southernmost areas of Manatee County.
No candidates have yet filed for the new Senate District 22, according to a list of statewide candidates from the state Division of Elections.
House District 76 appears to be contested between Republican Spencer Roach and Democratic challenger Mitchel Schlayer, according to documents from the Division of Elections.
Gene Murtha, chairman for the Charlotte County Republican Party, said he’s familiar with the new and old faces in both House and Senate Districts.
“We know those folks, and they’re all terrific Republicans,” Murtha told The Daily Sun in an interview Thursday.
Roach was previously the incumbent Representative for House District 79, which only covered the northernmost areas of Lee County. That area is now part of the larger District 76 under the new map system.
Roach recently made headlines when he proposed legislation to remove Disney World’s self-governing status.
The proposal was made after the company expressed opposition to the state’s recently passed “Parental Rights in Education” bill, known by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It has since been signed into law.
