PORT CHARLOTTE — A proposed medical office on Harborview Road took its first step with approval last week from an advisory board.
The rezoning request also created confusion among some members of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee. They told county staff they thought their authority to discuss specific projects had been removed with new ordinances in 2018.
Still, the committee gave a unanimous stamp of approval for a zone change from industrial to commercial on 9.9 acres on 23212 Harborview Road. One member, James Herston, abstained, because his engineering firm submitted the application from the property owner, Brian Jones of Naples.
The full request will go before the County Commission in winter 2020, County Planner Matt Trepal told the committee.
"I thought we weren't voting on issues that were quasi-judicial," Herston said.
Both committee members Delmar Wooden and Herston told the Sun they were surprised to be asked to vote on the zone change, after being told it was improper for advisory boards to discuss an individual application.
Staff advised the committee they were allowed to vote, because it is a zone change, which is considered a policy decision. Most zone change requests, however, come from specific project developers.
It was commissioners who voted last year that advisory committees, Charlotte Harbor in particular, should not be holding public sessions to review development plans. The county's law department determined only boards with quasi-judicial authority could hold such hearings, including the planning board and the Board of Zoning Appeals. The Charlotte Harbor committee had been reviewing Sunseeker plans to determine whether they met the architectural design standards set by the committee years earlier. Those decisions are now handled by professional staff.
Herston was advised not to participate in the discussion on the zone change as well.
"I definitely have a conflict," he said, adding that he did not agree that he could not participate in discussion, just voting. He complied none-the-less.
A second committee member, Shaune Freeland, also recused herself from discussion, when the topic broadened to rezoning of other sections of the Charlotte Harbor region. She said she owns property on Harborview, not far from the proposed medical site.
Rezoning to commercial makes sense for the Harborview medical office site, Trepal said. The county has determined that the best place for new industrial development is near the airport, he said.
"At one time, the county was encouraging industrial," said committee member Charlotte Ventola. "I think it's better to encourage commercial."
Up next for future advisory committee debate will be whether more areas of Charlotte Harbor should have different zoning. For example, the entire Whidden Industrial Park. Trepal said it will be tricky to phase out industrial activities without infringing on existing property rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.