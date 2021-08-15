It’s been five years since groundbreaking for Founder’s Square — the heart of Babcock Ranch.
Mere months after the first model homes started rising in the solar-powered “Hometown of Tomorrow,” Founder’s Square and its downtown restaurant, Table & Tap, opened on the shores of Lake Babcock.
It would be nearly a year before anyone moved into the surrounding community.
With Babcock Ranch now surpassing 1,000 homeowners, it was time for a big change in its restaurant.
On July 8, the rebranded Lake House Kitchen & Bar opened to the public under the ownership of Tyler McClosky, local insurance executive, investor and radio host, and Daniel Kearns II, vice president of Fort Myers’ Kearns Restaurant Group.
Kearns grew up in the business — literally — starting at 15 as a busboy in his father’s restaurants, then working his way up through the ranks and earning a business management degree.
He’s been overseeing his family’s eight different Lee County concepts, including the Firestone and Skybar, The Lodge, Capone’s, Cabos Cantina, Izzy’s Fish & Oyster, Social House, the Boat House Tiki Bar & Grill, and all Ford’s Garages.
Each concept — from the speakeasy Capone’s to the automotive Ford’s Garage and the dockside Boat House — is its own world, outfitted with thoroughly themed décor and a menu to match.
The Kearns Group’s Fort Myers restaurants and clubs were among the favorites of Babcock Ranch residents who ventured outside.
Now they won’t have to go so far to enjoy a Kearns-style restaurant.
“I live and breathe restaurants,” Kearns said. “The same way their grandfather gave them Ford’s Garage and all these wonderful concepts, I want my two children to have this and some other establishments we’re working on right now.
“This is my first venture without the whole family involved. It’s just Tyler McClosky and me.
“I wanted to do something beautiful on my own. So when this opportunity at Babcock Ranch arose, I wanted to be part of it and continue to grow.”
Within a head-spinning 75 days after bidding on and winning the location’s lease, Kearns, McClosky and their new management team hammered the place into the lake house it was always meant to be — big new menu and all.
It’s overall brighter, with wraparound lake views.
The bar — refurbished with aqua underlighting, decorative nautical ropes and an overhead canoe frame — draws your eye straight to the lakefront.
The 4,300-square-foot restaurant was always meant to evoke a lived-in family lake house that evolved organically as its family grew. A family retreat where you can dress up or wear flip-flops, kids run outside to play games, and parents sip cocktails on the porch.
Original api(+) designers Thomas Henken and Judy Norlin described Table & Tap as a weathered wood-and-stone setting to complement Babcock’s other homages to nature and the past.
“Built-in cabinetry with collected items will exude the sense ... (of) a residence that has been converted into a restaurant and bar without disturbing or diminishing the contributions of the past,” they said.
Now that vision flourishes in the hands of new owners with experience bringing a theme and its menu to life.
The lunch menu has a wealth of lighter picks: salads, healthy bowls, tacos, handhelds and fewer entrées.
Dinner offers unique small plates, including the ever-popular caramelized Brussels sprouts and more composed dishes like steaks, pork chop, salmon, shrimp on crispy grit cakes, and house-made pastas.
Vegetarian and vegan options include mushroom risotto, quinoa black bean burger and fool-you-noodle Zoodles (spiralized zucchini and squash in pomodoro).
And there’s a dessert straight out of an upscale lakeside campfire: a graham cracker-based s’mores bowl that heaps toasted marshmallows on a brownie smothered in white chocolate sauce.
“There’s something for everybody,” Kearns said. “And kids get Lake House Frisbees to play with outside.”
Bar manager Ricardo Rodriguez created the lake-themed cocktail menu, from Gator Water and Canoe Flipper Margarita to one he’s especially proud of: the Lake House Fashioned.
“It’s an old fashioned, but we do it differently,” he explained. “We use Rittenhouse rye, house-made demerara syrup and bitters, and spray an orange oil mix over it instead of using orange peels.”
The next groundbreaking, on the Founder’s Square side of the restaurant, will launch the loungey Oak Bar, named for the massive LED-lit oak that was originally transported to the site from the wild.
Kearns said, “First we wanted to execute our menu perfectly, get all of our staff trained, set up our happy hour inside, then open up The Oak Bar full time in November, right in time for season.”
The Lake House Kitchen & Bar ($$, O), 42860 Crescent Loop (Babcock Ranch), Punta Gorda, is open for lunch and dinner, Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m., Sunday to 9 p.m. Happy hour Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
