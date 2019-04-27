Alert motorists have noticed some sad looking trees in the median of U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte.
The problem is, these are the trees that the Florida Department of Transportation just planted to replace the last sad looking trees on this section of the state’s historic thoroughfare.
One Bismarck palm near the Bob Evans restaurant just bent over and died near Westchester Boulevard and U.S. 41. It was recently removed, not long after it was planted. A large number of stately royal palms looked completely dead until some green fronds finally sprouted in the middle of a full display of brown fronds.
FDOT spokesperson Zachary Burch explained first that the trees are experiencing transplant shock.
“This can take some time before the trees get acclimated to their new location,” Burch said.
“That being said, if the trees do not survive, they will be replaced by the contractor at his expense.”
The state contractor, Cobb Site Development, used irrigation lines of Charlotte County’s reclaimed (treated sewage) water to feed the newly planted trees.
A representative of Cobb said that the trees will be fine and that the company did water them. They also noted the impact on trees from transplantation shock.
“These things here, they were past shocked,” said Ken Kuriger of Gardner Drive. Kuriger is a retired banker who read with interest a story in January about the new median trees. He also noticed the price tag of $626,397. That was for 121 trees including 32 royal palms and 14 Bismarck palms.
“It’s amazing. I just shook my head,” he said as he drove by the failing trees. “I can’t believe they’re planting dead trees,” he said he thought.
If you question the landscaping opinion of a retired banker, he has some expert confirmation.
“From what I see, it is not normal for transplanted trees to look the way they do,” said Jim Yelverton, a board certified master arborist in Englewood. “They either got dry at some point during the transplanting process, or are dry now, and not receiving enough or any water,” he said in an email to the Sun. To avoid transplant shock, a transplanted royal palm needs 20-30 gallons of water a day for two to three weeks, he said. If they receive less than that, they will lose fronds but still survive. The royal palms of U.S. 41, however, appear to have received far less than the minimum.
“The trees may survive ... but they will not likely ever be a nice tree again,” he said. “They should be replaced and watered properly.”
Pepito Cortes, who sells trees at Cortes and Son on U.S. 41, said he has noticed how bad the trees look. He also noticed that the fronds were not bound during planting, which he said helps preserve moisture.
“The palms will not die, but it looks nasty for 41,” Cortes said.
Kuriger said he noticed a lot of water flowing on U.S. 41 near the irrigation lines. In his experience, he said, underground irrigation lines get clogged.
Another local tree man, Tony Virgili, who owned Bees & Trees, said the contractor can’t just assume the irrigation is working on the trees.
“You have to have somebody check them.”
Those who commented said they are not reassured by the state’s promise to replace the dead trees. They don’t like the waste.
“We all waste so much money,” said Dave Stottsberry of Dave’s Handyman Service.
Virgili said a full-sized palm tree can cost thousands of dollars to transplant.
The solution is not hard, said Stottsberry. Next time, he said, “They’re going to wait for the rainy season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.