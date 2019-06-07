Traveling the Florida SUN Trail along northbound U.S. 41 is going to get a little safer at North Fork Alligator Creek in Punta Gorda.
The city and the Florida Department of Transportation have planned a new pedestrian bridge to run alongside the current bridge that crosses over North Fork near Monaco Drive.
“This is part of the SUN (Shared-Use Non-motorized) Trail system that comes south, goes over Alligator Creek North Fork and then down Burnt Store Road to Cape Coral,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke at the City Council meeting last week.
The SUN Trail network is an FDOT project and runs all over the state.
Currently, the trail runs along the east side of U.S. 41 in the Alligator Creek area, ending at the bridge and picking back up on the other side. The new bridge will allow pedestrians to continue along the trail without having to enter the busy roadway.
“(This project) is part of the city’s vision to connect communities through alternative transportation modes,” Melissa Reichert, city communications manager told the Sun in an email. “It will correct the pedestrian safety issue and the abrupt end of trail.”
The city contracted Quality Enterprises USA of Naples to build the new bridge.
The total cost for the project is around $798,000 with an additional contingency budget of $10,000 in case of conflicts or other unforeseen costs.
“The bridge is being designed to FDOT standards and the project is funded through the FDOT SUN Trail Program,” said Reichert.
The project is expected to take three to four months. The city anticipates that there will be lane closures on northbound U.S. 41 but nothing has been scheduled as of yet.
The SUN Trail program was established during the 2015 state legislative session and administered by FDOT. The program allocates $25 million annually, from new vehicle tag fees, to expand the statewide network of paved trails.
In Fiscal Year 2019 (July 1, 2018 through July 30, 2019), the SUN Trail programmed $782,000 to construct a pedestrian bridge in Punta Gorda, according to Zachary Burch, FDOT government affairs and communications manager.
For Charlotte County, there are approximately 52 miles in the developing network, which are existing and planned. Across the state, there are approximately 4,100 miles in FDOT’s developing SUN Trail network.
