PUNTA GORDA — Members of Deep Creek Community Church have started a program at the Charlotte County Jail aimed at giving inmates a fresh start.
"This has been on our hearts for about three years now that there needed to be something done to help inmates in the jail when they come out of jail find a new life," said Craig Esterly, a leader of the program.
Jobs For Life is an 8-week program which pairs inmates with mentors who go through the classes with them. They attend class for two hours twice a week, complete homework, and learn interview and resume skills to help prepare them to find work once they get out of jail. Local businesses and human resource representatives also come to speak with the inmates about what they are looking for in employees.
The church, as well as jail officials, are thrilled about the program.
"You're taking an individual, trying to change their skill set and their mindset, to when they get released to give them a fighting chance in the community, plus return them to hopefully be a productive member of society," said Jail Lt. Jessica Long. "Unfortunately a lot of the crime is, why'd you steal the food? Well, I needed the food. I don't have a job. I needed money for food... Or I spent all my money on drugs and now I need food."
The first class started in October, and two women graduated shortly before Christmas. Barb Pearce, who leads the class for females in jail, said throughout the program, the mentors saw the inmates change, growing in trust of their mentors and confidence in themselves.
"They tell their sad stories — they've been on drugs since they were 13, they didn't graduate from high school," she said. "We're showing them that you have to finish the program to get a graduation. We gave them a graduation at the end, and they cried. It was like they were so proud of themselves that they finished something from start to finish."
Once the participants are released from jail, the goal is for the mentors to stay in touch and continue to help — but after the first class, the church is realizing aftercare is a bigger part of the puzzle than they realized.
"When they go out the door, I think in our naivety we figured if we can get them a job interview, we've done our jobs," Esterly said. "We've learned their issues are much broader than just jobs. It's housing, it's addiction... Those are all major hurtles."
The church is hoping to create an inventory of housing and other resources so inmates have a clear plan once they are released.
"There are pre-release activities in the jail currently, but once they get out, all the resources are kind of scattered," said Dave Ostrow, who will be leading the male class at the jail. "What we would like to do in this class is help them with a path out, so when they get out they know they need to go here, they need to go there."
Jail officials are also excited to have a program with follow-up.
"It's always preferable for us to get the follow-up after the inmates leave, because it's one thing for them to be compliant while they're in custody," Long said. "They're not going to be late, their car isn't going to not start. All they have to do is get up when they're told to get up and go to class when they're told to go to class... Once they get to the outside, the pressures of society, if they were hanging out with drug type people who were usually their friends, they go back into the same situations."
The Jobs for Life program tries to introduce participants to a new start.
"It's so easy to fall back to old habits," Barb said. "So we reach out and say, 'We have all these mentors here. Here's their phone numbers; all you have to do is call.' They were so excited about that. They said, 'You're our new family,' and they came to church with us here after they got released."
Esterly said providing that support system is another goal of the program.
"What we're hoping to have is not only to educate them in jail and maybe change their minds and hearts and their direction, but also an ongoing relationship — that they know there's a bit of a family out here waiting for them. It's unofficial — obviously there's case workers who know more than we do, but someone who can check on them a little bit, see how they're doing."
A second female class and the first male class started in early February. Anyone who would like to get involved as a mentor can contract Esterly by email at cesterly@sdasset.com.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
