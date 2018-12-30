Local residents and visitors can enter 2019 less fearful of credit card information getting stolen at the pump.
Charlotte County’s “retail gas pump security measures” ordinance will require each gas pump to install a visible lock that will be unique to each gas station location to restrict unauthorized access.
In lieu of locks, stations can also implement a device that will render the gas pump, or the payment scanner, inoperable if accessed without proper entry or a device that encrypts the customer’s payment information in the scanning device.
Gas stations will face a $250 fine per day if they don’t comply.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies will begin enforcing the ordinance Tuesday, their Facebook page states.
“In Charlotte County we most frequently see credit card skimmers in gas pumps,” said CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell in a Facebook video. “Although they can also be placed on ATMs”
Prummell advises citizens to also take extra precautions to ensure their financial security.
Prior to scanning a card, he suggests checking the security tape at the pump. If this looks tampered with, notify the clerk inside, so this can be inspected and don’t pay outside at that pump.
Prummell also told citizens to use pumps closer to the building, or in-line with security cameras, as these are less likely to be targeted with skimmers for installers’ fear of being caught. Also, if there is an error message on the screen or the machine acts differently, notify the clerk so the pump can be checked immediately.
“Many times we assume the pump just isn’t working and choose another without notifying the clerk,” Prummell said.
People can also go inside to pay for fuel to eliminate the risk altogether, he said.
The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to pass the ordinance during their Sept. 25 meeting.
The Punta Gorda City Council passed a similar ordinance Sept. 5 under Sect. 15-18. The Punta Gorda Police Department even got a new device, the “Skim Reaper,” which counts the number of “read heads” in a card reader, and alerts the user if there’s more than one.
You can contact the sheriff’s office at their non-emergency number at 941-639-0013 if you believe a payment scanner has been compromised.
