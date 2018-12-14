Burlington, Home Goods, and Lucky’s Market in the Port Charlotte Marketplace will soon be joined by additional retailers, including Ross Dress for Less, Skechers, Metro Diner, GNC, T-Mobile, Bento House, and Essence Nail Salon. The space is now 93 percent leased, GBT Realty announced Thursday.
“The demand for premium space along Tamiami Trail is insatiable, especially at value-oriented centers such as Port Charlotte Marketplace where high visibility and strong traffic counts top the list of key selling points luring popular retail names,” said Jeff Pape, managing director of shopping centers and diversified divisions for GBT Realty.
The $23 million, nine-acre redevelopment stretches from Tamiami Trail to Quesada Avenue along Cochran Boulevard. GBT is still searching for additional retailers to fill the remaining space in the 11,000 square feet, as well as one out-parcel space.
“This center is just the right type of asset to build GBT’s long-term retail investment portfolio,” Pape said. “Our retail partners know that we’ll put them in the heart of a market’s commercial corridor. And we’re confident all the tenants will thrive at Port Charlotte Marketplace.”
According to GBT, approximately 58,000 vehicles pass the retail center daily on Tamiami Trail, as well as an additional 16,000 on Cochran Boulevard. The center is expected to be completed summer of 2019.
