PORT CHARLOTTE — Katherine Rose grew up in suburban New Jersey, but dreamed of living with sea creatures.
The marine biologist has just arrived in Southwest Florida to take on the job of Sea Grant agent with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services.
She was picked to replace a woman who led the public in this position for 17 years, Betty Staugler.
“Kate is a very personable person well-liked by our staff and our county partners. She is on the precipice of many opportunities and partnerships as she becomes the local resource person on all things Sea Grant,” said Ralph Mitchell, county extension director.
He said she will “build on the foundation” from her predecessors.
Staugler is still around, but was asked to take on the job of harmful algae coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, which monitors outbreaks of toxic algae across the nation.
NOAA also helps fund the Sea Grant program along with UF and the local counties.
Rose told The Daily Sun she plans on picking up Staugler’s popular citizen science projects including with Eyes of Sea Grass in Charlotte Harbor and also, the popular scallop search.
Both projects were on hold during the pandemic.
Rose said she does not want to decide immediately on new projects.
“I really want to make a priority of getting to know the area,” she said.
While she grew up in New Jersey, she became a certified SCUBA diver as a child.
“I’ve known I wanted to pursue marine science since I was 10,” she said.
When it came time for college, she headed straight to Florida.
“I got down here as soon as I could,” she said.
She earned a degree in marine science from the University of Florida in the state’s heartland of Gainesville.
She remained at UF for a master’s degree in fisheries and aquatic sciences. She is preparing to defend her dissertation on the hazards for stone crabs with the commercial practice of harvesting just the claws.
While in Florida, she worked on the Gulf of Mexico at the Cedar Key Nature Coast Biological Station and also, with Florida Wildlife Commission with water sampling on the gulf.
She has also studied sponge restoration in Florida Bay, mapped marine habitat off the coast of California, and studied small-scale aquaculture in Belize.
As a federal research fellow, Rose helped fish farmers to raise tilapia without polluting the environment.
She told The Daily Sun she would be interested in any aquaculture plans in the region.
One goal of the Sea Grant program and the university extension into the community, Rose said, is to help locals feel more invested in preserving their natural environment.
That can happen when scientists work with residents with projects ranging from educational tours of the landscape to citizen science projects.
“The point is to take all of the university knowledge and resources and generate positive change in the community and for Florida’s natural resources,” she said.
With the Eyes on Sea Grass program, the Sea Grant agent trains locals to identify and quantify sea grass growth and health, in this case, in Charlotte Harbor. Sea grass has been identified as an indicator of environmental health of a water body.
The decline of sea grass is linked to the deaths of manatees on Florida’s east coast communities, and also to the growth of harmful algae in water bodies.
In Charlotte Harbor, local residents helped collect data that showed the decline of sea grass in recent years and the growth of macro-algae, particularly along the eastern wall of the harbor.
That’s where Charlotte County’s border runs south into Lee County. Scientists believe pollution from the Caloosahatchie River starting at Lake Okeechobee in the state’s agricultural interior, may be heading up north from Fort Myers into Charlotte Harbor.
For years, citizen scientists under the Sea Grant program, have been wading through the shallows of Charlotte Harbor, counting the growth of the grass in transects.
The program was stalled during the pandemic, but Rose hopes to start it up again in April and in July.
Other possibilities for reaching out into the community, Rose said, include teaming up with 4-H agricultural programs in local schools, engaging with hydroponic projects in Lemon Bay or simply speaking with local boating and fishing clubs.
The scallop search could run again in August, she said. Bivalves such as scallops, clams and oysters, help clean the waters of Charlotte Harbor, but the loss of sea grass and increase in boating have dramatically reduced their numbers.
To find out more about the UF IFAS program local activities, visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountySeaGrant.
