PORT CHARLOTTE — A new Starbucks is planned for Murdock Circle near the Charlotte County Administration building in Port Charlotte.
The Starbucks coffee shop chain will build its shop on a portion of the lot at 18501 Murdock Circle. The lot is better known as the old SunTrust building, outside of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
"They are building new," County Zoning official Shaun Cullinan told The Daily Sun. "The engineers made a statement that they may lease the land, which was the first we had heard about that, but ownership is irrelevant to us in this type of situation other than to verify they have the rights to build on the land."
County commissioners approved a motion last week that creates two separate lots at the property — a move that will allow creation of the chain coffee shop outside of the current five-story office building.
"Charlotte County Center LLC (property owner) has requested preliminary plat approval to create two separate lots that are right across the street from here at the County Administration building," Cullinan told commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. "About 5.85 acres and split into two pieces with 1.58 acres for the future Starbucks."
Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance asked if that would interfere with the current businesses at the location.
"There are not a lot of businesses in there," Cullinan said. "SunTrust bank vacated and there are not many tenants left. When they (SunTrust) switched to Trust (bank) they went solely to the corner of Cochran and Veterans boulevards."
"Staff reviewed all of that and went through the site plan review process," he added. "The majority of mature oak trees along the perimeter are being kept. Some trees on islands will be removed but we worked with applicant in order to save as many as these perimeter trees, including use of previous pavements in various locations in order to preserve the root system."
Charlotte County Center LLC will be leasing the property to Starbucks, according to Dustin Ballard, of Kimley-Horn, an engineering consultant assigned to the project.
"This is a pretty simple process from here," Ballard said. "We’re not adding any additional turn lanes or entrances to the site. It’s going to be leased to Starbucks, that is the thought process right now."
