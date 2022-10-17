PORT CHARLOTTE — A new Starbucks is planned for Murdock Circle near the Charlotte County Administration building in Port Charlotte.

The Starbucks coffee shop chain will build its shop on a portion of the lot at 18501 Murdock Circle. The lot is better known as the old SunTrust building, outside of the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

