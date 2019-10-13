Charlotte County's E911 Center is using new technology to communicate with alarm companies to provide a quicker response to medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies.
The Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) technology is triggered when an alarm at a home or business is activated.
"The alarm company historically has called in and relayed information to the call taker here," said E911 Coordinator Laurie Anderson. "They sit there and plug it into the computer. They don't have to do that anymore. The alarm companies that are automated... will send us the call through the computer system instead of picking up the phone."
So far, there are nine alarm companies in Charlotte County that have the software to work with the new technology, but Anderson is hoping more companies will start to participate.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is the fifth emergency communications center in Florida to adopt the program. Anderson said the technology helps 911 call takers get information quicker, which in turns helps first responders get to the scene faster.
"It reduces the amount of time for the call taker at the company to take the information, put it into the system, and call us and relay it," she said. "Instead it goes from their computer system to our computer system."
There are also fewer errors when the information comes through electronically, Anderson said. Since July 15, the E911 call center has had 240 calls come through the new ASAP system.
Alarm company representatives can obtain more information on how to become an ASAP partner by calling the E911 Office at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-575-5339.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.