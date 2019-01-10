One of the things I love about our newspaper is that we are not afraid of change — especially when it comes to making things easier for our readers.
The latest improvement to your hometown newspaper will be delivered to some of our subscribers Saturday when they receive a brand new TV book.
“Click it” takes the place of our old TV Times book and it is full of new content. Even the size is better. “Click it” is a tabloid product, and the new size should be a hit with our readers.
A lot of the information in the new book will look familiar to regular readers. We continue offering expanded sports listings, daytime television and movie listings, puzzles and celebrity profiles.
Besides a more modern look, “Click it” has more modern information, as well. We have added features about streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube. While the majority of our customers are subscribing to a cable service, many of our readers rely on broadcast channels alone. At the same time, there are a growing number of viewers signing on to streaming services. If catching a movie on Netflix or Hulu is your thing, “Click it” should be helpful to you.
If none of this is making any sense to you right now, you might be one of our readers who dosen’t subscribe to our television guide. You see, years ago we offered the weekly television listings only to folks who told us they wanted it and were willing to spend $1 per month. That’s not a typo, the television guide really costs just $1 per month. It comes out every week, but you still pay just $1 each month. We aren’t making a ton of money at $1 per month, but it does make sure only readers who really want the guide receive it. That helps keep the cost down for readers and the newspaper.
If you want to subscribe to the “Click it,” give us a call at 941-206-1000 and we will be happy to add it to your subscription.
If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to drop me a line, and thanks again for reading the newspaper.
