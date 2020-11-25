The game of hide and seek is a timeless classic, but not many people talk about playing it that often these days.
A Punta Gorda company called Pressure Games has been working hard to get a similar new toy out on the market for the holidays.
The toy is called “Countdown,” and it is like hide and seek with added puzzles to solve before a timer runs out.
Pressure Games CEO and Founder Alex Andreae said his kids were bored and looking for something to do one day when his son started hiding toys around the house, like a new version of hide and seek.
“He started hiding a small drone around the house that would beep every couple of minutes,” Andreae said. “We’d start the clock and see who could find it first.”
That gave Andreae, who has an electrical engineering background, an idea: What about a toy kids could hide and then find, with a timer and puzzles to solve before it reached zero.
Andreae kept brainstorming for nearly two years and formed a team to bring the concept to fruition, including an engineer to do the toy’s programming.
He named the toy “Countdown.” It’s currently being manufactured.
“Everything looks like we have a green light to be launching at the end of November,” says Andreae.
As an experiment, Liz Hughes, chief brand officer at Pressure Games, led play sessions with children at area Boys & Girls Clubs.
“It’s amazing how they pick up right away on something new,” Hughes said. “It’s really interesting watching kids hone into something they really like.”
Although the game was created for the age range of 5 to 13 years old, Hughes says the toy also gives kids and adults the chance to play together.
“It really levels the playing field,” she said. “You can watch adults feel the same amount of stress and pressure. It’s really fun to watch. We encourage team-play and movement. Our goal is to get kids off the couch and using their imagination in new ways.”
The company is taking presales right now via the website. The product costs $39.99 and will be delivered around mid-December.
“The goal is to get the toy out in time for Christmas,” Andreae said. “A full formal launch will take place in January.”
Hughes added that another bonus is that the game encourages play that doesn’t involve screen time.
“Children and adults can play together to be both active, social and competitive,” she said.
An early prototype of Countdown won at the 2019 International Outdoor Toy Awards held in London. Countdown was picked as a finalist for best start-up product at the 2020 KAPi Awards at CES in Las Vegas.
Pressure Games is working with Amazon to have Countdown included in its toy section. The company also wants it to be in a big-box retail store by the end of 2021.
The founders already have plans for another toy in the future.
“We’re really building a company here,” says Andreae. “We’re very confident we’ve hit on something with this active toy idea.”
For more information, visit www.pressuregames.com or call 941-268-4955.
