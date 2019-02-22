A new traffic signal was already in the works when two Texans died two weeks ago at a problem intersection in east Charlotte County.
Florida Department of Transportation announced after the fatal crash on Bermont Road and State Road 31, that construction had begun on a four-way traffic light to replace the flashing red and yellow lights. But the flashing lights were still in place on Feb. 7 when James and Daisey Garnett were killed by a tractor-trailer heading south on State Road 31. The Garnetts had the red flashing light. The truck driver did not.
A traffic light is not the last planned step. State officials are now saying it will pursue a roundabout at that location as the final strategy in a list of actions dating back 15 years, said Gary Harrell, director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for Charlotte County and Punta Gorda.
“The flashing red lights obviously did not have their desired effect,” Harrell told the Sun in an interview.
Since 2005, Harrell said, FDOT and the county have been working on ways to make drivers safer at this particular intersection, which is deep into the county’s rural landscape. Strategies implemented over the years started with warning signs, removing trees that block vision and rumble strips. Strategies considered but not implemented include Spanish language signs, strobe lights, speed reduction, and the roundabout.
When the $219,000 traffic signal is complete in the Spring, vehicles on both roads will be required to come to a complete stop. But traffic lights are not a safety measure, Harrell said. That’s why a roundabout has long been discussed, because it slows traffic.
Slowing traffic on a rural road is not a popular move, Harrell said.
“People want to move traffic on rural highways,” he said.
During 2017 and 2018, there were 62 crashes at this intersection, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. There have been six fatal accidents since 2016. Causes of traffic in this rural location include mining excavation operations on Bermont Road. The number of commercial trucks seems to be booming along with the residential construction boom across the state. A few miles south on State Road 31, residential construction at the new Babcock Ranch is well underway with a population expected to go from zero to 50,000 in the coming decades.
Harrell was hesitant to criticize state bureaucracy for the long process getting to the most costly solution.
“This has been studied by very serious people for a long time, and there have been constant attempts to make it safer,” he said of the work on the intersection. “If it was obvious that a roundabout was the only solution, it would have been done.”
In 2017, however, Commissioner Christopher Constance said he believed the roundabout was the obvious solution. He called it a mistake to insert the step of a traffic signal.
Public officials must deal with dangerous intersections across the state that compete for dollars, Harrell noted. The design alone for the roundabout will cost $1.2 million. Funding for acquiring land and for construction are not allocated for a project still years away.
And technology alone will not prevent crashes. Carelessness on the part of drivers is the most common cause of crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Engineering plays a role, however, Harrell said.
“It was a tragedy that it happened…In the meantime, let’s make it a little bit safer.”
