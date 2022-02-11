PUNTA GORDA — A new trial date has been set for a lawsuit regarding the 2016 death of a Charlotte County inmate.
Court documents state Susan Szakalos’ lawsuit against County Sheriff Bill Prummell is scheduled for a trial period March 29.
The trial date was mentioned in a petition by Szakalos to re-validate previously served trial subpoenas, which was granted by the court Wednesday.
Prummell is one of several defendants named in a lawsuit by Szakalos, which was first filed in 2018 on behalf of her husband, David.
Other named defendants include the state Department of Corrections, the Charlotte County Commission, and Corizon Correctional Healthcare
David Franklin Szakalos, 54, of Englewood, was in custody at Charlotte County Jail in 2016 when, according to authorities, he jumped headfirst from a second-story catwalk. He was transported to the hospital and died a week later.
Hours before jumping, David Szakalos had pleaded guilty to three counts of battery-related charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Susan Szakalos alleges in her lawsuit that the sheriff and other entities involved in David Szakalos’ custody were in the position to evaluate his mental state and should have taken better measures to prevent him from harming himself.
Szakalos is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and has demanded a jury trial.
The trial had previously been delayed several times over the roughly three years since Szakalos first filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.