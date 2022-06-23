PUNTA GORDA -- After a lively day of jury selection, Eddie McNealy is due to receive a new trial on Monday after over a decade of waiting.
In 2009, McNealy was convicted of the 2008 homicide of Derrick LaShay Turner outside a nightclub in Port Charlotte.
He appealed his case, and in 2014, an appeals court found that the jury in his case had received erroneous instructions when determining if he was guilty of "negligent homicide."
A new trial for McNealy was delayed for years, in part due to the disappearance of his original attorney David Brener — who was later disbarred in absentia by the Florida Bar Association.
On Thursday, McNealy appeared in court alongside his current attorney Jason Chapman for jury selection; standing at the opposite table were Assistant State Attorneys Scott Patterson and Daniel Feinberg.
During Feinberg's section of juror questioning, it became quickly apparent that the potential jurors were not familiar with the case; in one instance, several jurors expressed their dismay that the case seemed to take 14 years to be brought to trial.
Judge Scott Cupp told jurors that the facts of the case would only be relevant during the trial, and re-emphasized that jurors should answer attorneys' questions about how impartial they could be.
"Regardless of what the charge is, regardless of when it happened," added Cupp when addressing the assembled juror candidates.
When Feinburg asked if any of the potential jurors knew loved ones who were the victims of homicides, several of them raised their hands — including two people whose loved ones were the victims of a murder-suicide.
One man said that two of his friends had been killed in separate incidents, both by firearms. When asked if he could be impartial in a case involving firearms, he replied: "I can't say yes."
In another query, Feinberg asked an older man about his family's interactions with law enforcement in the past. The man noted that his son had been charged 30 years ago; the case was ultimately dropped due to a lack of action by the prosecution.
"In a courtroom, you'd have to leave that outside the door," said Feinberg. "You can't bring that into deliberations."
During the defense phase, Chapman appeared to put on a jovial affect when speaking with jurors. He asked if anyone was positively interested in serving on the jury; a few people actually raised their hand.
Further along, Chapman appeared to emphasize the principle that the prosecution has the burden of proof for conviction. He posed the hypothetical to several jurors how they would respond if he chose not to present a case after the prosecution finished presenting theirs.
"Would anyone find that problematic?" asked Chapman.
"Your client?" asked one of the jurors.
Several jurors did answer to Chapman that they hoped to hear evidence from both sides before they came to their verdict. Others affirmed that the onus was on the prosecution to prove their case, not for the defense to rebut it.
In the original case, witnesses alleged McNealy and two other men retrieved firearms from a car near the Cafe Millennium nightclub in 2008. They then aimed at a group of people near the club and opened fire.
Three other people suffered bullet wounds during the shooting.
McNealy was also charged with three additional counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting; however, he was acquitted on those charges.
