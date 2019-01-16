County Commissioner Nancy Detert told representatives of Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) last fall that they’d have to go a long way to get her support for their new hospital site.
Apparently, they didn’t go far enough.
Detert voted against three hospital-related items before the Commission Tuesday. But hers was the only “no” vote, as the VRBH finally got the necessary approvals to build a new 210-bed facility and medical office building southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout.
The decision pleased about half the members of the public who addressed the Commission and disappointed the rest.
Specifically, the Commission voted 4-1 to amend the county comprehensive plan to change the future land use designation of the property; to approve an agreement with VRBH to widen East Venice Avenue from the roundabout to the eastern boundary of the site; and to add the road project to the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
The Commission had previously voted to rezone the property and to grant a special height exception, both contingent on the adoption of the comp plan amendment, which needed four “yes” votes under the county charter.
The site had originally been intended for residential development. The possibility of putting a more intense use on it caused concern among neighbors about increased traffic; noise, including from a planned helipad; lights; and drainage issues.
The Commission has focused on traffic, with members expressing the desire last year that VRBH commit to widening East Venice Avenue. In negotiations with county staff, the hospital agreed to add two lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and other improvements.
But it also asked for a break on the mobility — impact — fees it would be required to pay.
Residential development would have generated about $730,000 in fees, staff estimated, while VRBH would be assessed about $2.5 million.
In a draft agreement the Commission discussed last month the staff recommended a roughly 50 percent rebate of the fees, while the hospital countered with a request for all of the amount over the $730,000 the county would have gotten from residential development.
When that was coolly received at a hearing last month, VRBH attorney Jeff Boone said Tuesday, the hospital decided to go along with the staff’s recommendation.
But the Commission hadn’t approved the recommendation, Detert said.
Approving the agreement would “change the complexion” of all of East Venice Avenue, she said, by attracting businesses wanting to serve the hospital.
And that would mean the rest of East Venice Avenue, to River Road, would need to be widened at county expense, she said. The cost of that, Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said, would be about $3 million per lane mile.
The work isn’t in the Capital Improvement Plan and isn’t funded, so there would be pressure to make it a priority to the detriment of projects ahead of it now, she said.
“I think they’ve just totally made their problems our problem,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Moran had the opposite perspective.
“I just strongly feel the hospital’s necessary here,” he said, adding that he thought it had the potential to be a “huge economic driver.”
The final vote was on the comp plan amendment. A second “no” vote in addition to Detert’s would have defeated it and the entire project.
VRBH now has all the land-use approvals it needs to proceed with the $220 million project. Construction is expected to take about three years.
