An artist rendering of the new ABC Supply warehouse building. It's set to be completed by early next year. The company will then vacate its present building on U.S. 17 in Punta Gorda. The new facility will sit on 6 acres adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce.
PUNTA GORDA - Seagate Development Group recently broke ground on a new 60,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport.
It will be occupied by American Builders and Contractors Supply Co. Inc., known as ABC Supply.
The building includes 53,200-square-foot of warehouse and 6,700 square feet of office space, located on 6 acres at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce.
ABC Supply is touted as the nation's largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other materials.
Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, it was founded in 1982 and has 15,000 employees working at 800 locations. The company occupies a warehouse facility on U.S. 17 in Punta Gorda but will vacate that site once the new warehouse is built, according to Seagate Development Group Vice President Mark Coon.
Seagate is based in Fort Myers.
There are also ABC Supply warehouses in Sarasota and Cape Coral.
Herston Engineering Services, a local firm, is providing engineering, and PDS Architecture of Fort Myers is the architect.
Seagate Development Group crews are working on the slab and site work to be followed by getting the metal building up over the next six months.
The building is expected to be finished by early next year; 2.5 acres will remain for future growth.
