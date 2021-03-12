Charlotte County's first water quality manager says improving water quality will be a job for everyone.
Brandon Moody arrived on the job just two weeks ago from his previous work regulating water quality for the state in the Everglades and municipalities on Florida's southeast Atlantic coast. Moody spent four years with the South Florida Water Management District. Before that, he spent 11 years in water quality management with the state of Georgia in his native city of Atlanta. His college degree is in environmental sciences.
About one year ago, county commissioners began to debate whether to create this new position. They finally agreed, and the position was posted in October. Moody will not work for any one department, but will be positioned in the county's top administration so that he can coordinate the water quality work of many departments.
"He has had a baptism by fire so far," Community Development Director Claire Jubb told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee last week. Members of this committee have been advocating for such a position in the county for more than a year.
Moody laughed quietly behind his mask Wednesday when asked if he felt he was expected to fix Charlotte County's water quality problems.
"From what I've seen so far, there's a lot of excitement about this position," he said. "I'm looking forward to drinking from the fire hose of knowledge from around here."
He added that one person can't fix it all.
"We're going to work closely with all the departments," he said.
His first task has been to learn Charlotte County's current water quality situation and how it got here. Charlotte Harbor is considered one of the cleaner water bodies along the state's coast, but that is changing, experts say. They point to the decline of sport fish in the harbor, and the growth of filamentous algae along the the harbor's southern shores such as Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda.
Blue green algae, the scourge that attacked Fort Myers in 2018, was not as much of an issue in Charlotte County, because the Peace River is not directly connected to Lake Okeechobee, as is Fort Myers' Caloosahatchee River. But red tide afflicts all of Florida's southern most communities on the Gulf of Mexico. Environmentalists believe increasing human-source made nutrients make red tide worse and more frequent.
In his last job, Moody said, he monitored phosphorus levels coming out of agriculture, mostly sugar, and heading into the Everglades. Salt water systems such as Charlotte Harbor are more affected by nitrogen, he said.
Here in Charlotte County, he has to find out who's collecting what water quality samples when and where. That means getting in touch with several nonprofits and state agencies.
Another task, he said, will be to find out about water quality monitoring upstream from Charlotte County, for example in Sarasota or DeSoto counties. He said he's getting updated on the history of phosphate mining and manufacturing along the Peace River before it flows into Charlotte Harbor. Getting up to date means finding out about the phosphate giant Mosaic's attempts to expand mining in DeSoto.
In general, Moody is expected to create a water quality monitoring plan for the county that identifies what work is being done and what work is not being done. This will include surface water, groundwater, waterfront and canal systems.
He said the county needs to know the current conditions, but also, to identify pollution sources. Those sources include agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, septic systems, waste water treatment systems, ranching, and any industry such as phosphate mining.
Not everything will be pinned on big players, and that means homeowners or homeowners' associations will have a part to play.
Moody and Jubb said part of the job of the new water quality manager will be to communicate with citizens about what role they can play. Citizen actions include planting native species, adding trees, reducing fertilizer use and protecting shorelines with increased landscaping.
"Through all this collaboration, I think we can really make a difference in protecting the harbor," he said.
