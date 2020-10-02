A new water quality job is now authorized for Charlotte County.
Commissioners approved the FY21 budget last month, which means the new management level position is official, if not filled.
The position should be posted soon, Tracy Doherty, public relations manager for Public Works told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee last week.
Pay for the job of water quality manager starts at $82,000, and only requires a bachelors degree in environmental science, water quality or public administration. Five years of experience in environmental science are required.
Lack of a graduate degree caused concern from one local advisory board member.
Commissioners agreed to create the management position despite their objection to increasing the size of the county government workforce. They also approved 18 new positions with Charlotte County Utilities this year, to handle the expanding water and sewer operations. The utility is expanding processing plants to handle population increases as well as the thousands of existing households forced to give up their septic systems.
Improvements to sewage processing are intended to improve water quality by preventing sewage overflows from aging systems. Replacing septic systems with public sewers is also expected to improve water quality.
The new management job along with huge investments in water and sewer utilities are all part of the county's initiatives to keep Charlotte Harbor and its waterways from deteriorating.
Commissioners made the water quality job part of the county's top management team rather than having the person work in one department. That's to bring coordination among departments that affect water quality, but have different management goals, staff have said. Those departments include utilities but also Public Works and Community Development. Public works handles storm water run off along with road construction. Community Development oversees whether developers adhere to zoning and engineering requirements of the county, including storm water management.
Coty Keller, chairman of the county's Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, told the Sun he is cautiously optimistic about the new position, although he thinks a relevant graduate degree is called for in this position.
"Filling this new position would be a positive first step towards comprehensively restoring and protecting our invaluable water resources," Keller said.
Missing from the job description, he said, is the charge to create a central water quality sampling program of the county's waterways. Commissioners have discussed the need for such a database as well.
"Without a fully effective water quality monitoring and reporting program," Keller said, "there won't be any steps towards solving our worsening problems."
Charlotte Harbor and its estuaries are considered in better shape than more developed parts of the state, such as Indian River Lagoon on the east coast, state biologists have reported. But state regulators are concerned about declining sport fish populations in Charlotte Harbor and with growing algae problems — most recently an algae called filamentous.
The county's first water quality campaign was called Blue Waters, which led to high priced septic and sewer investments. The newest campaign is called One Charlotte One Water, meant to coordinate all the effects of development on the local water bodies and supplies.
Improving the coastal county's water quality will require more than just a new manager, Keller said. He hopes the new manager can promote projects that create water cleansing habitats that will filter water runoff and provide places for animals to live.
He also hopes that the county's elected and appointed officials will support the new person.
"Let's hire the water quality manager...and give him/her the administrative and financial support to succeed at the new position."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.