West Port, Charlotte County's newest community-in-planning, has notified the public that it will be taking on about $50 million in debt.
This debt in the form of tax exempt bonds will be used for roads, water and sewer lines and other infrastructure in future neighborhoods on the 434-acre site.
That is on top of the $11.6 million land purchase price that the county is required to return to the developer in exchange for central infrastructure work outside of the neighborhoods. The land was county-owned since 2004 and only passed out of public ownership in August.
West Port is the first of the 879 acres of Murdock Village to pass back into private ownership after being taken over by the county for economic development.
Current owner KL West Port LLC posted a full-page legal ad in December in the Sun announcing a public hearing Jan. 15 at 1 p.m., at the North Charlotte Regional Park Recreation Center on O'Donnell Boulevard. KL West Port is managed by The Kolter Group, which bought the site for an undisclosed price from Private Equity Group in August. PEG retained 42 acres of the site.
Reached for comment, West Port representative Dave Truxton told the Sun that the ad is basically a notice to the two owners — Kolter and PEG — as well as anyone who thinks they may have an interest in the site. Sort of like notifying any unknown heirs of a will, he agreed.
The notice states that the developer will be seeking to establish assessments of property owners and to collect these assessments to pay for the debt. County commissioners agreed in October to allow West Port to become a community development district or quasi-governmental unit to levy and collect taxes for public benefit.
"This is an assessment hearing for the financing and the future levying of debt," Truxton said.
The public meeting is not for prospective home owners of the as-yet-unbuilt 1,383 residential units, Truxton said. There are no current home or land owners other than Kolter and PEG.
Model homes won't be up for viewing until the end of 2020, he said. The district will be holding more meetings as it gets closer to building homes, and potential buyers might want to attend those meetings, he said.
Contractors have been clearing the vegetation that has been growing since General Development Corporation subdivided the land into tiny lots in the 1960s. Work on installing new water and sewer utilities will begin early this year, Truxton said.
Although the hearing is not for future home owners, Truxton said that the cost to a single-family homeowner for this debt will be about $1,200 a year over 30 years.
The public hearing is a required step for KL West Port to go after bonds to finance the miles of infrastructure that will be needed.
West Port joins other development districts in this county, including the larger Babcock Ranch. Under Florida law, the developer controls a district until the resident ownership reaches a certain percentage.
Tax exempt municipal bonds are regulated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service but funded by institutional lenders, Truxton said, such as banks. In the event of a default, property owners are responsible for the debt.
