The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program doled out gifts this week in Schoolhouse Square shopping center on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
The program is run by Salvation Army Maj. Carla Binnix and this year, she said, it served more than 500 children, from 234 families.
Shoppers picked Angel tags from Christmas trees at local businesses, which had wish lists for kids from families in need. Shoppers purchased the gifts and delivered them to a Salvation Army drop-off location.
The Angel Tree program is closed until next season, but Salvation Army still appreciates volunteers. For more information, call 941-629-3170.
