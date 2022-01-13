MURDOCK - A 150-foot wireless communications tower gained approved Wednesday despite objection from neighbors in the wooded residential community between Airport Road and U.S. 41.
The Charlotte County's Zoning Board of Appeals voted 3-0 to approve the T-Mobile anchored tower on three acres at 2506 Jerry Avenue.
Assistant County Attorney Tom David said the board cannot use testimony about fears of radio frequency emissions in making its decision, as long as the structure is built to meet the requirements of the Federal Communications Commission.
"I didn't grow up under a cell tower, and I don't want my daughter to grow up under a cell tower," nearby resident Angela Meredith said. "If this goes up, I will be selling my property. I just don't want to take any chances with my baby."
Seven neighbors or property owners spoke against the project citing fears of property value deterioration and questioning why the tower could not go in a commercial district instead of a residential one.
The developer's attorney, Mary Solik, said the builder has to find a location that will provide the best coverage for the carrier - T-Mobile in this case - and also, where there is a property owner willing to lease the location. Other carriers can also rent space on the pole.
Solik disagreed with the fear of property value loss, saying she has never found any evidence of that. In fact, she said, many buyers are now checking to make sure there is good wireless coverage on property they want to purchase.
Federal law limits local government's ability to prohibit communications towers. Charlotte County requires that the tower, if built in a residential area, must not have adverse affect on neighboring properties and must have a wireless company committed to rent. The developer also has to build an 8-foot fence with 10 feet wide section of plantings.
Board Chairman William Abbatamatteo explained to residents the limits place on the board, but also the need for wireless service in emergencies.
Solik agreed, saying most emergency calls come from wireless phones, and the more towers in the area, the easier it is for law enforcement to pinpoint the location of the call.
Eleven photo illustrations showed what the tower will look like from 11 vantage points. The tower is a white, or stainless steel pole with all equipment within the pole, Solik said.
Meredith objected to approving a project proposed by an out-of-town property owner, in this case, Paul Nichter of Cheektowaga, New York.
"This person does not live in our community. They should not be able to build something that we object to and be absentee," she said.
Board member Larry Fix almost voted against the ruling, but it was because he considered added language about the 8-foot fence to be excessive. The developer did not object, so he agreed.
