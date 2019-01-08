New year, cheaper gas prices. But will it last?
Here’s a New Year’s resolution: Spend less on gas.
And Floridians are off to a good start, with prices at the pump being the lowest they’ve been since 2016.
“Motorists should expect low gas prices to linger through January, as gasoline demand is typically the lowest of the year,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins.
But just like the gym is getting less congested, the motivation to stick to a goal seems to fizzle out come February.
“Although pump prices could become somewhat volatile this month, drivers will notice a significant increase in the spring, with the upward trend beginning as early as February,” Jenkins said. Due to the seasonal rise in demand, refineries’ seasonal maintenance and switching to a more expensive to produce summer blend gasoline, gas prices often rise 30 to 70 cents in the spring.
“AAA expects pump prices to peak around $2.75 this year, but there is higher potential if a hurricane threatens gulf coast refineries, or there are sizable swings in fuel supplies or the economy,” Jenkins said.
Floridians have seen a 4 cent decline since Jan. 1, but the prices will possibly level out soon.
“We could even begin to see some price fluctuations at the pump, but nothing major in the forecast at this very moment,” Jenkins said. “Wholesale gasoline prices are pretty steady, but they could soon face upward pressure, due to the rising price of crude.”
The price for a barrel of WTI crude is $49, AAA reports, which is $3 more than this time last week. A dollar shift in oil typically leads to a 2.5 cent swing at the pump.
Each 42-gallon barrel yields about 20 gallons of motor gasoline and 11 gallons of ultra-low sulfur distillate, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Though Punta Gorda is usually one of the cheapest areas for gas, we come in seventh this week, with the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area raking in the savings. The most expensive gas this week can be found in the Panama City area, AAA reports.
Gas Prices
|Location
|Jan. 8
|Jan. 7
|Dec. 8, 2018
|Jan. 8, 2018
|National
|$2.232
|$2.237
|$2.427
|$2.492
|Florida
|$2.122
|$2.125
|$2.285
|$2.445
|Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice
|$2.046
|$2.048
|$2.193
|$2.425
|Fort Myers-Cape Coral
|$2.095
|$2.100
|$2.234
|$2.413
|Punta Gorda
|$2.047
|$2.056
|$2.162
|$2.405
