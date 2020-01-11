NORTH PORT — Police have received several new tips about a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of one person on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The collision between a 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup occurred at 6:09 p.m. at Woodhaven Drive.
Police have arrested 41-year-old Mark Barcia of North Port. He was reported by witnesses to have been drinking at a nearby bar, then traveling at a high rate of speed and squealing his tires at a stoplight along Toledo Blade.
The Toyota, which was being used as a Uber vehicle, was struck on the right rear side.
A passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, identified by police as David Fleck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Pierre R. Louis of North Port and another unidentified passenger, were injured and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. They are expected to survive.
Both vehicles have been impounded by the police as the investigation continues.
Barcia has been charged with DUI-manslaughter.
Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said an appeal for witnesses has been fruitful. Others who may have witnessed the accident are asked to contact Officer Aaron Nick in the police department or contact him at anick@northportpd.com.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.