It’s a common New Year’s resolution: be more active, lose some weight. For local gyms, this normally means a spike in new memberships and sales. For avid gym-goers, this means more crowded gyms. At least, for as long as inspiration lasts.
Exercising more and losing weight are the top two resolutions for 2019, according to goskills.com. However, a recent study in the Journal of Clinical Psychology states that only 46 percent of people who make a New Year’s resolution succeed.
We asked a few local gym managers about new memberships, deals for new members, and when are the best times to avoid the crowds. And one has a tip for how to help people stick to their goal.
Franz Ross Park Branch YMCA
1933 Quesada Ave.
Wellness Coordinator Charles Reynolds said it’s part of his job as an instructor to keep his clients coming back. “We have to say to them ‘let me help you,’” he said.
He said that classes often help those who make New Year’s resolutions to be more active.
The YMCA offers a wide variety of classes from line dancing to Tai-chi to cycle.
Kenneth Downey, 85, frequents the YMCA every day.
“This is my home,” he said. “My home is my ‘home away from home,’” he joked.
Downey has been a member of the YMCA for over 20 years. When he started getting into a regular fitness routine, he weighed 230 pounds, now he walks around at 165, crediting the friendly staff for helping him achieve this goal.
He’s not worried about the potential influx of new members, “there’s plenty of things for everybody,” he said.
The YMCA will be holding an open house Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where potential members can receive a tour of the facilities and see demos of all the classes offered. At the open house, the $50 joining fee will be waived.
For a single adult, membership is $46/month.
YouFit Port Charlotte
3280 Tamiami Trail
Though the gym did see a bit of an increase in memberships for December, “January/February is where you’ll see the highest influx of new members,” manager Tiarra Chapman said.
Chapman said people who get a training session the first time they come in typically stay year-round. Those who don’t, however gradually fall out of routine around April-May.
At this location, 5-9 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. are the least populated times for gym-goers.
A standard month-to-month membership is $10 per month for single location access. Lime Card membership is available for $20.99/month for access to all YouFit locations.
Second Chance Gym
4300 Kings Highway
Though the growth numbers for this year are not yet available, manager Justin Bohager said he believes last year the gym grew approximately 77 memberships around the new year.
There are premium and basic plans available. The premium plan, which is available on a month-to-month basis allows full access to the entire gym, including tanning access, and access to the weight room, which can only be entered by key card. This plan is $60 per month, and for limited time $10 signup fee, with an annual $25 gym enhancement fee. The basic plan, which Bohager said is the most popular, requires a one-year contract and is available for $34 per month, with a $49 signup fee and $25 annual gym enhancement fee.
The busiest times are 7 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bohager said.
Anytime Fitness
24001 Peachland Blvd.
This location, too, has not yet seen the increase in new memberships as a result of new year’s resolutions. Typically that happens the end of the first week of January into the second week, manager Letty Henckel said.
Henckel said the morning is “hit or miss” with crowds, but the gym is consistently busy between 6-8 p.m. Noon to 3 p.m. are the quieter hours.
From now until Jan. 19, the gym is offering the first month for $1 and no sign up fee, with a 12-month contract.
A month-to-month membership with no contract costs $37.40/month.
