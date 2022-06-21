PORT CHARLOTTE — A New York man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies on Sunday for allegedly burglarizing a home last year.
Pedro Jose Rivera Colon, 36, has been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and grand theft of motor vehicle.
The alleged burglary occurred on Sept. 27 at a home in Port Charlotte, according to the arrest report.
The complaining witness told responding deputies that she had received a call from her neighbor that someone was prying her door open. She returned to find that the door was broken.
The complaining witness also reported two major items stolen from her home: a black .22-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and a black Wolf Striker-brand motorcycle.
The witness and detectives checked video surveillance of the property, according to the report, where a subject was seen approaching the door with an "item" in his hand; he uses the item on the door for about 90 seconds before entering the residence through the door.
The witness subsequently identified him as Colon. She added that Colon had lived at the property, but moved out in October of 2020.
The video also allegedly shows Colon walking the black motorcycle out of the attached garage to a nearby trailer and then walking a small blue bicycle into the garage.
According to the arrest report, the complaining witness told detectives that she and Colon had both paid for the motorcycle. She possessed two certificates of origin and a bill of sale related to the motorcycle.
The firearm, however, was purchased solely by the complaining witness.
Detectives previously attempted to contact Colon through a listed North Port address in September.
When they contacted the residents of that address, Colon was not present. The residents said that they had bought the property within the last month, though they had received mail with Colon's name on it.
An arrest warrant was later issued for Colon. When he was taken into custody, his address was listed in Mount Morris, New York.
Colon is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $45,000 total bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.