New urban zoning options would have rules preventing developers from sitting on a project for years or from leaving key elements unfinished.
Called “Mixed Use,” the proposed zone category is aimed at helping Charlotte County move beyond its 1960s legacy of strip malls segregated from tens of thousands of tiny residential lots.
“We do not have a preexisting urban area or town center,” senior planner Elizabeth Nocheck told county commissioners at a workshop Tuesday. The presentation was the latest in a long line of workshops and debates on a new standard for higher density development. The goal is to accommodate development pressure in a way that solves some of the county’s long-standing problems instead of creating more problems.
With developers waiting in the wings, county staff are hoping for a final vote by the end of the year.
Commissioners this time were more approving of the proposed zoning law.
“Overall, I like it,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
With the new zone, options would range from small neighborhood designs to large regions that could be anchored by a corporate headquarters, a hospital, a college or government operations.
If adopted, the new category would have rules to prevent common problems the county now faces. One of those is property owners receiving zone changes, and then sitting on the land for years. To prevent this, the new zone would have time limits on how long a developer could sit on a project before the high-density options would expire.
Another problem has been developers starting a mixed-use project and only building one aspect such as only the housing or only the commercial. In these cases, the project never becomes a mixed use, Nocheck said. The fix for that problem is that each phase of the project must be mixed use, she said.
Several conventional features of a development are not allowed in mixed use. There would be no drive-throughs, no dead ends or cul de sacs, no detached single-family homes, no standalone surface parking lots, and no outdoor storage. Light manufacturing, boat and car sales are OK in an enclosed space.
The goal is to create a place more oriented to people rather than cars, Nocheck said.
At a meeting last month, commissioners complained that this new high-density zoning option should not be allowed everywhere. Tuesday, staff introduced new restrictions. Mixed-use zoning would be allowed only in four zones currently charted on the county’s zoning map — problematic areas already zoned for aggressive redevelopment, areas already designated as regional hubs, revitalizing neighborhoods and emerging neighborhoods.
Parkside, with its higher crime and poverty rates, is one of the first places commissioners want to see redeveloped. They want developers to buy up sections of Parkside, get rid of the small lots and build mixed-use neighborhoods. But developers need new zoning and incentives to do that.
The new zoning law is supposed to create areas where people could both live, work, shop and gather. Developers can either take undeveloped land, or they can redevelop locations considered outdated or run down such as Parkside.
Fading old shopping malls are ripe for redevelopment, Nockeck said, and the local Port Charlotte Town Center mall has provided input to county staff on the new zoning law.
Buildings must be close to the street. Parking must be shared and there would be less of it. Structures frame gathering spaces. High-rise buildings must compensate for height with more open space. The zoning encourages outdoor seating and dining, performance space, street vendors, playgrounds and public art.
Developers can buy into more density and more building height by undertaking projects the county needs such as affordable housing or extending water and sewer lines. The maximum height would be 200 feet in the regional category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.