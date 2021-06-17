Punta Gorda Airport commissioners rebuffed their newest member, Vanessa Oliver, once again, after she accused the board of unprofessional actions.
Oliver was the lone vote Wednesday against awarding the three-year auditor contract to the same person they have used for years, Jeffrey Tuscan of Tuscan & Company in Fort Myers.
Oliver said she has no objections to Tuscan, but that the commission must not issue contracts to the same professionals over and over, without going through a public request for proposals.
“As the newest member of this board, I understand that our duty is to provide oversight transparency and fairness in everything that we do,” she said, reading a prepared statement.
“In this instance I believe that the board abdicated its duty in the interest of convenience. This lucrative contract is being awarded today without process. No other firms were permitted to compete or demonstrate their qualifications or expertise including any Charlotte County firms. … This isn’t a sleepy little airport anymore.
“If we want to tout ourselves as the best small airport in the country, we need to hold ourselves to higher standards. This means going thru the process of an RFP (request for proposals), because it ensures fairness and transparency which leads to greater confidence in this board and in government.”
Tuscan’s proposal calls for a maximum of $40,000 for 2022 followed by $41,000 and $42,000 in the last two years.
Oliver tried to persuade the board to open up the contract to competition at the last meeting. Commission members reiterated their appreciation of Tuscan at this meeting, plus now, Commissioner Rob Hancik said, everyone knows how much Tuscan is charging.
“If you go out for other proposals, I think we’re doing a disservice to Tuscan as much of their contract price has been exposed,” Hancik said.
That wouldn’t have happened if the commission had agreed with an RFP at the last meeting, Oliver said.
Commissioner Kathleen Coppola said: “Jeff Tuscan has been our accountant for many, many years. He’s done an excellent job, a thorough job. He comes in. He sits down with everybody. He goes through pages and pages and pages of figures and numbers, and he gives us very good criticisms. He gives us very good advice, and I trust him completely.”
Commissioner Paul Andrews said he is hesitant to make a big change due to the upheaval of the pandemic.
“He’s done a good job. He knows our model. He knows our airport,” Andrews said.
While the board was divided on using an RFP for an auditor, the vote was unanimous to use an RFP this year to seek state lobbying services. This was despite saying they liked their current lobbyist, Jerry Paul of Capitol Access, which charges $3,000 a month. Airport CEO James Parish noted that no one seems to be able to find the contract for Paul, so it makes sense to issue an RFP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.