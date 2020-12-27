The Punta Gorda Mural Society is ending 2020 with a new mural to capture the history of the old Army air field built in 1943.
Artist Keith Goodson started painting the new mural on a newly constructed wall in Veterans Park on Nesbit Street in Punta Gorda on Dec. 7.
Goodson has been painting since he was a young boy. Since 1994, he has been painting professional portraits and murals around Florida. He was born in Cocoa Beach and currently lives in Lake Placid. He has completed 20 murals in Lake Placid and he maintains the 50 murals that exist in the town. This was the first time he has completed work in Punta Gorda. Most recently, he painted two large abstract murals outside the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
"Those were 25 feet wide by 30 feet high and I had to use scaffolding to finish those," Goodson said. "The one I am doing here is a smaller scale."
The mural does not yet have a name.
"The society usually will come up with a title after it is completed," Goodson said. "I draw up the rendering and then share my concept with the society to get it approved. Once that is done, I come out and start the painting process."
The beauty of his murals is that they are painted in a traditional hand-painted style using oil and acrylic paints.
"When they are finished, I seal them with a protectant coat that keeps the paint vibrant for years," Goodson said.
Goodson completed the mural on Dec. 20.
"We hope to have the dedication in February," said Kelly Gaylord, president of the Punta Gorda Mural Society.
The Punta Gorda Army Air Field was used to train pilots during World War II.
The old army air field was used from February 1944 to September 1945 to train an estimated 750 U.S. pilots for WWII. The Army Air Corps staffed the facility with 44 officers and 1,097 enlisted men and had more than 100 aircraft on the ground.
Training ended on Sept. 1, 1945, one day before the Japanese surrendered. The facility was active for a total of 1 year, 8 months and 22 days.
In 2002, the Mural Society painted a mural featuring the historic air field on three walls at the Charlotte County Airport (now the Punta Gorda Airport). Unfortunately, the mural was lost in 2004, a victim of Hurricane Charley. Now 16 years later, the society is eager to capture this important history once again, Gaylord said.
The Mural Society invites everyone to sign up for a walking tour and explore Punta Gorda's heritage through its historical murals. The tours are done every Tuesday from Jan. 12 through March 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register early, tour size is limited. Call 941-639-3720 for details.
This is the 31st mural the society has sponsored.
Visit www.puntagordamurals.org and or check out the Facebook page for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.