NORTH PORT - The Allamanda Garden Club kicks off its new season at 1 p.m. Friday at the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Phil Sollecito will speak about growing an organic vegetable garden in the hot, humid, and sometimes frosty south. He will share his experiences with vegetable varieties, time plantings, soil preparation, bugs, diseases and more.
Sollecito has a degree in fishery biology and has been vegetable gardening for eight years in North Port and more than 40 years "up north." For more information about The Allamanda Garden Club, visit allamandagardenclub.com.
Mother & Son Night
NORTH PORT - The annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave.
Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build.
It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Registration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-7275.
Flea market set for Saturday
NORTH PORT - The North Port Senior Center will have flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 4940 Pan America Blvd. Cost for vendors is $10 per table. Bingo, card games and more at the center. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Turkey Trot set at FSW for Habitat
PUNTA GORDA - The 24th annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is set for Thanksgiving.
Registration is open for the largest 5K in Charlotte County for $35. Run/Fun Walk participants receive a T-shirt and finisher medal. It takes place at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at FSW Punta Gorda campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The price increases to $40 on Oct. 25. For more information or to sign up, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Gold Star family breakfast slated
PUNTA GORDA - American Legion Post 103 is Gold Star Families for an upcoming breakfast.
It is set for 8-10 a.m. Sept. 25, at Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, a day which has the presidential proclamation stating: "We remember our commitment to the Gold Star Mothers and families who carry on with pride and resolve despite unthinkable loss," according to a statement from the post.
Send an RSVP via email to irenemarie59@gmail.com.
Pancake breakfast set for Oct. 2
ROTONDA — The Rotonda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2. Breakfast is $8, and there will and $8 bloody mary bar. Open to the public. Call 941-697-3616.
Artists sought for 'Visions in Black'
SARASOTA - Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative seeks and artists of color to submit work for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative, it said in a news release.
The exhibition will be presented Feb. 2-25 in three different galleries, it said in the news release.
“The prolific creative output of Black and visual artists of color has attained a dynamism not found since the early 1970s," Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Executive Director Michéle Des Verney Redwine said in the news release. "Our ‘Visions in Black’ initiative was created to help regional artists of color discover opportunities to promote and exhibit their art.”
Redwine is also the founder of the collaborative.
“We are working on getting the word out to our local Suncoast college students of color in the Sarasota, Tampa Bay and Pinellas regions,” she said in the news release.
There will be cash prizes starting at $700 for first place; $500 for second and $300 for third, it said.
Artists interested in Visions in Black can contact Marlon Tobias at visionsinblack2023@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.SuncoastBlackArtsCollaborative.org for more information.
'Small and Mighty' grants awarded
SARASOTA - Three grants totaling about $29,000 have been awarded by the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation for its third quarter of 2022.
"These awards will be used for capital purchases and technology upgrades that allow the benefitting organizations to more effectively deliver their mission to the community," it said in a news release.
Among the awardees are:
• La Musica Di Asolo, Inc., which serves Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties - with $9,000 to help update its website and logo to assist its "visibility and energy to attract a wider audience."
• Links2Success, out of DeSoto County - with $14,942 to help purchase new technology to assist students with education goals, the news release stated.
• Venice MainStreet, Inc., out of Venice and Sarasota County - with $5,000 for its new kiosk in downtown Venice to give a "centralized information hub for the community."
“We are very proud to support organizations like these who have had a longstanding commitment to serving the cultural, educational and economic health of our region,” Selby Foundation President and CEO Carol Butera stated in the news release. “These grants will enable each of them to further their important outreach and impact.”
The next cycle opens soon; any groups wanting to apply can visit https://selbyfdn.org/sam-grant-application/.
Communities Workshop registration underway
SARASOTA – Registration at a discounted price for the 17th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop is open until Sept. 26, the county noted in a news release.
“The workshop will provide an opportunity for participants to collectively share, explore and build on the knowledge, skills and values needed to advance climate solutions,” Alia Garrett stated.
Garrett is the sustainability outreach coordinator with Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability, according to the news release.
The workshop is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21 at New College of Florida Harry Sudakoff Conference Center, 5845 General Dougher Place, in Sarasota. It will be open for in-person or online attendees. Among the featured speakers are Julie C. Henry and Sophia Kianni.
A $35 rate lasts until Sept. 26; it goes up to $45 after that date. To attend online costs $10; students pay $25 for in-person or $5 online, the news release states.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/369876489537. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/sustainablecommunities or email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.
Punta Gorda Rotary fundraising for Ukraine
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary has a fundraiser for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it stated in a news release.
“Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine,” it said.
To make a donation online, visit https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
Donations can also be mailed by being sent to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda FL, 33951-1132.
It asks to make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation is a 501c3 charity, it noted.
Fashion Show set at yacht club
PORT CHARLOTTE - P.E.O. Chapter GA of Port Charlotte hosts a luncheon and fashion show by Dillard’s at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The cost is $40. For reservations, email Wendy Hilts wendyhilts@comcast.net.
There will be no walk-ins; raffle tickets will be available for themed baskets — cash only.
Philanthropic Educational Organization is a nonprofit that helps women pursue educational goals by providing grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Historic Green Street Church event
ENGLEWOOD - The Lemon Bay Historical Society welcomes Samantha Gentrup, a local teacher and environmental advocate, who will speak about People for Trees, a grass-roots nonprofit that is celebrating 25 years.
The talk is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of the building are appreciated. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Child Protection Center open house
NORTH PORT - Child Protection Center has an open house for its newest facility at 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
The open house is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 5.
For more information visit www.cpcsarasota.org, email shannonm@cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Rotonda Oktoberfest
ROTONDA WEST - The Rotary Club of Rotonda will present the first Oktoberfest Meet & Greet, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Clubhouse, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
For more information, email RotaryRotonda@gmail.com.
Suicide prevention seminar
NORTH PORT - American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, has planned a seminar for a suicide awareness/prevention day called "Be the One." at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
The American Legion has recently adapted this new program to help reduce veteran suicide. Guest speaker is Larry Roberts, chair of the American Legion Department of Florida Project. Local organizations will have information on where veterans and their families can get assistance they need. “Thunder” the American Eagle will be attending, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's K-9 unit will have a demonstration at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 941-662-5503 or email laurajwine1103@gmail.com.
Father-daughter Sweetheart Ball
NORTH PORT - North Port Parks & Recreation's father-daughter Sweetheart Ball is 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Take “A Walk Among the Stars” for an evening of Hollywood glam; including dancing, refreshments, entertainment. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father figures are welcome with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended.
Does your child prefer quieter spaces? Sensory hour is from 6-7 p.m. featuring less-intense music and lighting. A sensory-friendly area, sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening.
It's $20 per couple, $10 for additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall or at the Morgan or Mullen activity centers, or visit CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Annual craft bazaar
ROTONDA WEST - The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have its annual Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Find handmade crafts for Halloween, the fall, Christmas and for the home from the Creative Crafters, the Sew ‘n Sew club and the Knit ‘n Chat club. Select “Cookies by the Pound” with hundreds of baked treats and Christmas cookies along with pies, breads and more. The Café will open at 11 a.m. Take part in the gift basket drawing. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits and scholarships for local students. For information contact Gwen at gwenrwwc@gmail.com
Blood drive
ROTONDA WEST - The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood Bus will be at the marina parking lot across the street. Please schedule your appointment at OneBlood.org.
Community yard sale
NORTH PORT - North Port Parks & Recreation will have its next community yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Table space to sell household items is $10, and some tables are available to rent for $5. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from local vendors. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/YardSale or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option #2.
Woman's Club bazaar
ENGLEWOOD - The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will have its annual holiday bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the club house, 51 N Maple St., Englewood. Club members make handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money helps operate the 100 year-old-building and charitable women's organizations.
Friends book sale
NORTH PORT - The Friends of the North Port Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at the library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. Members (including new members) can come to the presale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Anyone can join as a member that day. The friends are accepting donations of quality books that can be dropped off at the bookstore before the sale. They also need volunteers for the sale and the store. For more information, call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com.
