Missing girl found safe
NORTH PORT — Officials announced Monday afternoon that a missing North Port girl has been located safe.
“Tatiana has been located safe,” it stated on social media.
Tatiana O. Boyarkina, 11, went missing Christmas Eve, according to authorities.
“We think that she’s on the East Coast of Florida with family, but we’re working to confirm,” North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said on Christmas.
She lives in North Port Estates, according to the social media post. She’d been gone since about noon on Saturday.
Taylor said “intel” led police to believe she was on Florida’s East Coast.
Citrus industry not pleased BARTOW — At least one area agency isn’t pleased with a congressional bill that pushes billions in disaster aid to Florida.
“With this bill, Congress appropriated $40 billion dedicated to disaster relief and most of it will fail to reach those who need it most,” Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner stated in a weekend news release.
Joyner said the bill was “written in a backroom” by Democrats and “dropped in the dark of night” days before its deadline.
“It leaves Florida citrus growers on the outside looking in when it comes to disaster relief in 2022,” Joyner stated. “We will now work closely with our delegation and the Administration to determine what existing authority the Secretary has to deliver for the Florida citrus growers.”
In the news release, it acknowledges the aid covered “estimated needs” for the citrus industry to rebuild from 2022’s natural disasters. It just left out a “vital delivery mechanism” a 2017 block grant created to assist crops damaged by natural disasters.
“Florida delegation members and Florida stakeholders were not at the table, and critical components that were needed in law got left behind,” it said.
About 375,000 acres of citrus groves were impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to University of Florida/IFAS. About $675 million in damages is estimated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The U.S. Department of Agriculture believes Florida’s orange production will be half of last season, the news release stated.
