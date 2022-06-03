Rains

A Thursday storm popped up in North Port as the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for the region.

In anticipation of heavy rains and winds from what could become Tropical Storm Alex, The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier delivery may be delayed on Saturday and Sunday. 

The safety of delivery drivers is a priority for the media company. While an effort will be made to deliver the physical newspaper, it will be based on weather conditions.

Updated stories will be available throughout the weekend at www.yoursun.com. The website will be open for all. 

